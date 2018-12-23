FinTab (FNTB) increased $0.000366894000000001 on December 22-23

It was good day for FinTab (FNTB), as it jumped by $0.000366894000000001 or 4.76%, touching $0.008071668. Top Cryptocoin Analysts believe that FinTab (FNTB) is looking for the $0.0088788348 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $0.0133398275342548. The highest price was $0.008601626 and lowest of $0.007052518 for December 22-23. The open was $0.007704774. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, FinTab (FNTB) tokens went down -42.10% from $0.01394 for coin. For 100 days FNTB is down -73.69% from $0.03068. It traded at $0.06727 200 days ago. It has 16.50 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 14/12/2017. The Crypto FNTB has proof type and operates under algorithm.

The Accounting System for Cryptocurrency Portfolios. Keep a record of cryptocurrencies and analyze the current state of your funds on various exchanges and e-wallets with the help of our system. Besides, we already have a working beta-version of our service. FinTab is a SaaS product with paid services. The cost for the service for the “Pro” and “Manage” accounts will be fixed in USD, but payment is accepted in FinTab tokens (FNTB). In addition there are other interactions that perfectly complement our system. P2P interaction: traders could sell the information about their crypto-portfolio through our system. In addition the rating of best traders will be compiled. Advertising platform: placement and display of advertising will be held decentralized: each user can enable or disable ads. For the ads view the user obtains tokens from the advertisers. Analytical system and recommendations for trade using Artificial Intelligence.