Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) investors sentiment increased to 2.71 in Q3 2018. It’s up 2.02, from 0.69 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 19 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 7 decreased and sold equity positions in Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 5.12 million shares, up from 3.94 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ing Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) is expected to pay $0.10 on Jan 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:FBNC) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.10 dividend. First Bancorp’s current price of $31.89 translates into 0.31% yield. First Bancorp’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.89. About 147,304 shares traded or 20.93% up from the average. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 7.88% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp NC Raises Dividend to 10c Vs. 8c; 05/03/2018 – First Bank Increases Its Presence In Western North Carolina With Asheville Savings Bank Transition; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for First Bank that provides banking services and products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. The company has market cap of $948.07 million. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It has a 11.85 P/E ratio. The firm also offers loans for a range of consumer and commercial purposes comprising loans for business, agriculture, real estate, personal uses, home improvement, and automobiles.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $216,947 activity. Capel Mary Clara also sold $31,791 worth of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) on Monday, August 20. 5,000 shares were bought by DeFerie Suzanne S, worth $199,000. 1,250 shares were bought by MOORE RICHARD H, worth $49,738.

Among 2 analysts covering First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Bancorp had 2 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) rating on Friday, July 27. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $46 target. As per Tuesday, July 10, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold First Bancorp shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 19.35 million shares or 1.83% more from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Seidman Lawrence B holds 9.35% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 302,438 shares. Kennedy Management owns 109,605 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 1,080 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 16,029 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Creative Planning owns 14,130 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc, a California-based fund reported 10,473 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 30,835 shares. 1,156 were reported by Huntington Natl Bank. Citigroup has invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Rothschild & Asset Us has 151,545 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl invested in 0% or 7,547 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.01% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Amer Gru invested in 19,417 shares or 0% of the stock.

The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 179,099 shares traded or 175.94% up from the average. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) has declined 14.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.00% the S&P500.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $165.48 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co. It has a 8.78 P/E ratio. LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund for 95,685 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 1.10 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 1.06 million shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Management Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Fdx Advisors Inc., a California-based fund reported 12,003 shares.