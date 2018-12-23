First Bancorp (FNLC) to pay $0.29 on Jan 31, 2019; Martin Currie LTD Has Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) is expected to pay $0.29 on Jan 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:FNLC) shareholders before Jan 9, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. First Bancorp Inc’s current price of $25.64 translates into 1.13% yield. First Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Jan 10, 2019 as record date. Dec 20, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 48,200 shares traded or 358.04% up from the average. The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) has declined 5.48% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.48% the S&P500. Some Historical FNLC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-The First Bank of Toyama 7184.T -2017/18 group results; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’; 22/03/2018 – The First Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of 24 Cents per Share; 23/04/2018 – First Bank & Trust Honored for Philanthropic Contributions to VHCC; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP INC – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, INC. AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 15.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd sold 10,179 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock declined 5.29%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 54,123 shares with $4.46 million value, down from 64,302 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $28.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 5.01 million shares traded or 132.18% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed

Investors sentiment is 1.33 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 2 investors sold The First Bancorp, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. only 2 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 3.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 3.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Inv Management reported 22,594 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Incorporated owns 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 21,900 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC). Moreover, Ameritas Invest Incorporated has 0% invested in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC). Parametric Portfolio Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) for 19,165 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 20,693 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 208 shares. Stifel owns 8,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC). Hanson & Doremus reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) for 11,079 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 16,000 shares. American Gp owns 6,740 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for First National Bank that provides a range of banking services and products to individual and corporate customers. The company has market cap of $278.38 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 12.51 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction in owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $21,272 activity. Another trade for 341 shares valued at $9,207 was made by Rosborough Mark N on Monday, November 19. Parady Steven also sold $30,479 worth of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) on Friday, July 27.

Martin Currie Ltd increased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 74,499 shares to 306,219 valued at $21.72M in 2018Q3. It also upped Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 8,415 shares and now owns 161,107 shares. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (NYSE:TKC) was raised too.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $19.56 million activity. 50,000 shares were sold by YABUKI JEFFERY W, worth $3.93 million on Wednesday, August 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold FISV shares while 288 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 335.33 million shares or 3.24% less from 346.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 36,964 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Twin Capital Management owns 0.08% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 20,990 shares. Moreover, Bridges has 0.44% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 109,097 shares. Moreover, Johnson Financial Grp Inc has 1.48% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 175,642 shares. Brown Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 9,840 shares. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 8,238 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Grandfield & Dodd Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Stifel Fin stated it has 174,851 shares. Moreover, Parsons Capital Management Incorporated Ri has 0.07% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 8,066 shares. Paloma Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 675,900 are held by Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 18,978 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs invested in 0.18% or 10,880 shares. Regions holds 0.01% or 11,944 shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Fiserv had 7 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Tuesday, December 11 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 14. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $85 target in Monday, September 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 1 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, September 19.