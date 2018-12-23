Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) had a decrease of 9.6% in short interest. BURL’s SI was 2.83 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 9.6% from 3.13 million shares previously. With 1.15M avg volume, 3 days are for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)’s short sellers to cover BURL’s short positions. The SI to Burlington Stores Inc’s float is 4.27%. The stock decreased 3.68% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $151.04. About 1.33M shares traded or 51.14% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 44.54% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 12.88% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co acquired 10,818 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock rose 7.67%. The First Citizens Bank & Trust Co holds 94,796 shares with $5.06M value, up from 83,978 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $226.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41 million shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup

Among 6 analysts covering Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Verizon Communications had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, December 12. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, December 3 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. On Tuesday, September 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Tuesday, September 4.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) stake by 7,789 shares to 41,481 valued at $3.01 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 34,937 shares and now owns 37,942 shares. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Athena Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 46,249 are owned by Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability. Psagot Inv House Limited reported 3,500 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested in 47,910 shares. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Lc reported 20,003 shares. Ar Asset Management Inc invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.73% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lipe Dalton stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Allstate Corp stated it has 4,973 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 60 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Colonial Trust Advsr invested 1.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Lakeview Cap Prtn Limited Liability Co has 1.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 28,987 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A owns 107,831 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Iron Limited Liability holds 0.24% or 6,844 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “12/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Verizon For The Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon -2% on downgrade, “priced at a premium” – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Burlington (NYSE:BURL) A Good Fit For Investors, Cowen Says After Q3 Print – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Burlington Offers Growth At A Reasonable Price – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “10 Speciality Retail Stocks to Seek Refuge In – Investorplace.com” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Burlington Stores higher on earnings beat and raised FY2018 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.18 billion. The firm offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home dÃ©cor and gifts, and coats. It has a 22.08 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 592 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold Burlington Stores, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 63.40 million shares or 0.56% less from 63.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cipher L P owns 0.11% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 3,571 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 118,700 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 70,922 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 2,608 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 221,898 shares. L S Advsrs owns 11,268 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. State Street stated it has 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Bessemer Grp holds 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 198 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Alpine Woods Cap holds 0.18% or 5,386 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 62,790 shares. 2,555 were reported by Stephens Ar. Moreover, Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 24,755 shares. Stratos Wealth reported 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Among 14 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Burlington Stores had 19 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush downgraded Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Friday, November 2 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 30 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 28 by M Partners. On Monday, August 20 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BURL in report on Friday, August 31 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, November 29.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $22.83 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $3.37 million were sold by Kingsbury Thomas on Monday, September 10. Hand Fred also sold $704,278 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Monday, November 5. Shares for $135,138 were sold by Vecchio Jennifer on Monday, December 3. Katz Marc sold $1.30 million worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) on Monday, November 5. Crimmins John had sold 2,200 shares worth $381,810. $404,308 worth of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was sold by MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING.