First Dallas Securities Inc increased Us Concrete Inc (USCR) stake by 51.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Dallas Securities Inc acquired 21,575 shares as Us Concrete Inc (USCR)’s stock declined 14.87%. The First Dallas Securities Inc holds 63,175 shares with $2.90M value, up from 41,600 last quarter. Us Concrete Inc now has $551.88M valuation. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 771,886 shares traded or 56.25% up from the average. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 52.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.74% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete to Integrate All of the Acquired Assets Into Its Existing Action Supply Co; 18/05/2018 – U.S. CONCRETE NAMES WILLIAM J. SANDBROOK CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 16/03/2018 – POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN US CONCRETE INC AS OF MARCH 15, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition

Among 6 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Eversource Energy had 9 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, August 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 21 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, September 17. As per Monday, November 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, December 4 report. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) rating on Monday, July 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target. See Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) latest ratings:

04/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $62 New Target: $73 Upgrade

19/11/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $64 New Target: $66 Maintain

11/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $67 New Target: $66 Maintain

25/09/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $59 New Target: $63 Maintain

21/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $67 New Target: $65 Maintain

17/09/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $67 New Target: $71 Maintain

11/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $63 New Target: $67 Maintain

03/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $59 Upgrade

16/07/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $59 New Target: $63 Maintain

More recent Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eversource Energy goes ex-dividend on Monday – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “NiSource continues lower after new gas leak detected in Boston area – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eversource Energy (ES) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company has market cap of $21.06 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It has a 20.33 P/E ratio. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.47. About 3.75 million shares traded or 120.89% up from the average. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has risen 7.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ES News: 19/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE OFFERS TO BUY CONNECTICUT WATER FOR $63.50/SHR; 04/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY SAYS “REITERATES THAT EVERSOURCE’S $63.50 PER SHARE PROPOSAL” FOR CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE “OFFERS A HIGHER PRICE”; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Ever; 27/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY FILES PROXY STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Eversource: Proposal Also Represents 22% Premium to Connecticut Water’s 20-Day Volume-Weighted Avg Price as of March 14; 06/04/2018 – EVERSOURCE SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY ESG ISSUES; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER – BOARD HAS NOT CHANGED ITS RECOMMENDATION IN FAVOR OF MERGER OF EQUALS WITH SJW GROUP; 19/04/2018 – Eversource Energy: Expressed Its Interest in Pursuing an Acquisition of Connecticut Water in 2017; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Eversource May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Energysolutions’ Cfr To B2, Assigns B2 Senior Secured Ratings; Stable Outlook

More recent U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why US Concrete Rose 20.5% in November – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Construction Materials & Machinery, Restaurants & Eateries – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Michael Boyd Positions For 2019: Slowing Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 2 analysts covering US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. US Concrete had 2 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the shares of USCR in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 23.

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income stake by 126,778 shares to 271,866 valued at $4.72M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Hodges Pure Contrarian stake by 37,938 shares and now owns 170,368 shares. Hodges Small (HDSMX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 27 investors sold USCR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 17.91 million shares or 6.65% less from 19.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 18,800 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Kennedy Capital has 57,945 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Inc has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 15,191 shares. Moreover, Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.23% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 51,230 are held by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Raymond James & Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 20,299 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory Gp reported 1.18% stake. Coe Cap stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Asset Mgmt One Co stated it has 64,911 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 1,806 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 184,603 shares. 24,611 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Brinker Cap Inc reported 11,088 shares. Citadel Llc reported 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).