Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 214.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc acquired 20,200 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 11.68%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 29,600 shares with $2.51 million value, up from 9,400 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $114.93B valuation. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49M shares traded or 249.10% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) stake by 44.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 8,700 shares as Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)’s stock rose 25.17%. The First Dallas Securities Inc holds 10,650 shares with $500,000 value, down from 19,350 last quarter. Spirit Airlines Inc now has $3.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 726,531 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has risen 40.87% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Spirit Air, Exits Praxair; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 11/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SAVE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – Spirit Air Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – VIConsortium: Spirit Airlines’ Inaugural Flight To St. Croix Set For May 24

More notable recent Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Hikes Q4 TRASM Projection, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Hits Fresh 52-Week High: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “GM to respond by Jan 7 to Canada union proposals to save Ontario plant – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Nike Stock Save Christmas? – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Among 13 analysts covering Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Spirit Airlines had 22 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, November 27. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 27 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 10. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, July 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, October 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 30 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 12.

Analysts await Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 60.27% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SAVE’s profit will be $79.86 million for 11.71 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit Airlines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.41% negative EPS growth.

First Dallas Securities Inc increased Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) stake by 9,350 shares to 33,100 valued at $1.33M in 2018Q3. It also upped Legacy Tx Financial Group Inc stake by 15,554 shares and now owns 21,768 shares. American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) was raised too.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $532,088 activity. Bendoraitis John A. also sold $122,220 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares. 750 shares were sold by JOHNSON ROBERT D, worth $35,648 on Tuesday, September 4. Villa Laurie also sold $71,106 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares. On Tuesday, October 30 Wiggins Rocky sold $227,520 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) or 4,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 17 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 72.33 million shares or 6.11% less from 77.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Llc invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Moreover, Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Altimeter Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Mackenzie Financial invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 28,968 shares. Comerica Bank stated it has 0.03% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0% or 140 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 4.52M shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs accumulated 5,800 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 1,000 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike Q2 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike taps Coca-Cola vet to head Converse – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “What’s Next For Nike’s Stock After Crushing Earnings? (NYSE:NKE) – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Nike Is Fridayâ€™s Big Earnings Winner – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. Another trade for 5,741 shares valued at $448,774 was sold by Hill Elliott. Shares for $11.86M were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D. Campion Andrew sold $8.24M worth of stock or 103,000 shares. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $1.41 million was made by Matheson Monique S. on Tuesday, September 11. Another trade for 16,000 shares valued at $1.36 million was made by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. Krane Hilary K had sold 40,000 shares worth $3.06 million on Thursday, July 5.

Among 18 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nike had 27 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Friday, June 29. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research. The stock has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, August 20. FBR Capital maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, September 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Deutsche Bank. PiperJaffray upgraded the shares of NKE in report on Monday, August 20 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Credit Suisse. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, June 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, September 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of NKE in report on Monday, September 24 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,522 shares. Birch Hill Llc has 9,066 shares. Acropolis Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,275 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 56,069 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank holds 57,492 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 86,545 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dubuque Retail Bank has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Osborne Prns Mgmt Lc reported 0.69% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 569 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.95% or 1.86 million shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Central Asset Invests Mgmt (Hk) Ltd holds 17,500 shares. 41,761 were reported by Oppenheimer And Com. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3,509 shares.