Crescent Park Management Lp increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 9.52% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Crescent Park Management Lp acquired 18,041 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock declined 14.59%. The Crescent Park Management Lp holds 207,591 shares with $47.30M value, up from 189,550 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $15.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $176.4. About 1.42M shares traded or 83.52% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Mag Silver Corp (MVG) stake by 15.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc acquired 310,900 shares as Mag Silver Corp (MVG)’s stock 0.00%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 2.31M shares with $18.69M value, up from 2.00M last quarter. Mag Silver Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 172,310 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Mag Silver Corporation Oridinar (NYSEMKT:MVG) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 11,367 are owned by Norinchukin Financial Bank The. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 5,373 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 19,842 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 12,470 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 10,558 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company reported 72,723 shares stake. Crescent Park Management Limited Partnership stated it has 207,591 shares or 8.92% of all its holdings. Green Square Capital Lc stated it has 0.22% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Regions Fin Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 7,933 shares. Atria Llc accumulated 2,066 shares. American Century Companies Incorporated owns 673,345 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma accumulated 1.67M shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,995 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 169 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 4 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, December 11. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $240 target in Friday, August 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, July 20.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Daily Graph: Exceptional Compounder FleetCor Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on MobileIron, ServiceSource International, A10 Networks, FleetCor Technologies, Altice, and Live Nation Entertainment â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Bill.com Selects Comdata as Virtual Credit Card Provider for B2B Payments – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2018.

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased Liberty Broadband Corp stake by 7,991 shares to 151,830 valued at $12.80 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 17,310 shares and now owns 328,885 shares. Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) was reduced too.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) stake by 51,939 shares to 440,878 valued at $80.22M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 9,858 shares and now owns 4.81 million shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.