First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased Procter & Gamble Company (PG) stake by 2.15% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 6,309 shares as Procter & Gamble Company (PG)’s stock rose 12.93%. The First Financial Bank – Trust Division holds 287,718 shares with $23.95 million value, down from 294,027 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Company now has $226.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.63% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $108 highest and $84 lowest target. $96.38’s average target is 5.95% above currents $90.97 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 9 by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 19. The company was upgraded on Friday, December 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Bank of America. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, October 22 with “Neutral” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of PG in report on Monday, October 22 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, December 10 with “Buy”. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, October 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 0.5% or 2.37M shares. Meyer Handelman Communications accumulated 2.79% or 685,847 shares. Fairview Cap Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 406,619 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 4.18M shares. 77,487 were accumulated by Cape Cod Five Cents Bank. Wetherby Asset Management owns 48,592 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.27% or 22,340 shares. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0.68% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 147,796 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability Com holds 88,456 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 197,463 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc owns 0.76% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8.50M shares. Van Strum And Towne invested in 53,881 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated holds 0.56% or 22,608 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Mngmt stated it has 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group has invested 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) stake by 100,660 shares to 719,765 valued at $21.38M in 2018Q3. It also upped Pnc (NYSE:PNC) stake by 3,401 shares and now owns 10,879 shares. Ishares (IJR) was raised too.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. Coombe Gary A sold $1.01M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, November 9. TASTAD CAROLYN M also sold $580,401 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, November 15. 599 shares were sold by Fish Kathleen B, worth $50,004 on Monday, August 27. $451,186 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Majoras Deborah P. Another trade for 1,075 shares valued at $99,932 was sold by Sheppard Valarie L. $418,112 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by FergusonMchugh MaryLynn. $1.55 million worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Friday, November 16.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble: Buy at the High? – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G upgrades benefits for working moms and dads – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G settles class-action lawsuit – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Is Taking Its Bottom Line More Seriously – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G ranks second in advertising (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.