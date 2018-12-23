First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) stake by 405.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Financial Bank – Trust Division acquired 24,201 shares as Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR)’s stock declined 5.69%. The First Financial Bank – Trust Division holds 30,172 shares with $3.39M value, up from 5,971 last quarter. Digital Rlty Tr Inc now has $22.77B valuation. It closed at $106.1 lastly. It is up 1.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK

Arts-way Manufacturing CO Inc (NASDAQ:ARTW) had an increase of 333.33% in short interest. ARTW’s SI was 3,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 333.33% from 900 shares previously. With 5,100 avg volume, 1 days are for Arts-way Manufacturing CO Inc (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s short sellers to cover ARTW’s short positions. The SI to Arts-way Manufacturing CO Inc’s float is 0.19%. The stock decreased 8.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 202,761 shares traded or 1321.79% up from the average. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) has declined 0.54% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.67 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 0 investors sold Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 157,906 shares or 4.57% more from 151,008 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Davis And Com holds 12,990 shares. The New York-based State Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW). The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 36,520 shares. 304 are held by Blackrock. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0% in Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW). Shufro Rose And Commerce Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 23,784 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 30,000 shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $106,281 activity. The insider MCCONNELL J WARD JR bought 30,295 shares worth $68,164.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. makes and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools. The company has market cap of $8.71 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. It currently has negative earnings. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; reels for combines and swathers; snow and silage blowers; and after-market service parts under the ArtÂ’s-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by ArtÂ’s-Way brands.

