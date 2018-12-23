King Street Capital Management Lp increased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 23.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. King Street Capital Management Lp acquired 2.85M shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 15.57%. The King Street Capital Management Lp holds 14.95 million shares with $406.49M value, up from 12.10M last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $26.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35M shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) is expected to pay $0.51 on Jan 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:THFF) shareholders before Jan 7, 2019 will receive the $0.51 dividend. First Financial Corp’s current price of $40.29 translates into 1.27% yield. First Financial Corp’s dividend has Jan 8, 2019 as record date. Nov 26, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 70,194 shares traded or 269.60% up from the average. First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) has declined 7.19% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical THFF News: 16/05/2018 – First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend; 06/03/2018 COMMUNITIES FIRST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION PLANS: DAVID N. PRICE TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, SUCCEEDED BY MARK SALEH; 24/04/2018 – First Financial (Indiana) 1Q EPS 73c; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THFF); 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Financial (Indiana): Declared Semi-Annual Div of 51 Cents a Shr; 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 16/05/2018 – First Fincl Corp Declares Semi-Annual Div; 06/05/2018 – DJ Communities First Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFST)

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. Zamarin Chad J. had bought 2,500 shares worth $64,218 on Tuesday, November 6. Shares for $259,422 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Friday, November 2. CREEL MICHAEL A also bought $644,283 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $63,842 was bought by Dunn Micheal G.. The insider Cooper Kathleen B sold 9,760 shares worth $249,856. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought 1,000 shares worth $25,750.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Energy Transfer LP a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream energy stocks ready for gains, Jefferies analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams wins FERC approval for Gateway project – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 3.4% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Camarda Fincl Limited Liability has 4,163 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Heronetta Mngmt Lp holds 5.06% or 332,452 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability, Oklahoma-based fund reported 220,995 shares. Canal holds 0.85% or 100,300 shares. Salient Tru Co Lta stated it has 0.15% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Principal Fincl Group Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 299,748 shares stake. Earnest Partners invested in 0% or 355 shares. 177 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Barnett holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 13,984 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 8.44M were reported by Steadfast Cap Management L P. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Among 8 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Williams Companies had 8 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, September 13. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 10 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company has market cap of $493.75 million. The firm offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. It has a 12.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate loans.

More notable recent First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Financial Corporation declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Financial Corporation reports 2nd Quarter results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “First Financial Corporation reports 2017 results Nasdaq:THFF – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2018. More interesting news about First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Financial Corporation Declares Special Dividend Nasdaq:THFF – GlobeNewswire” published on October 20, 2017 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “First Financial Corp. (THFF) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: October 23, 2018.