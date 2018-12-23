First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) to pay $0.22 on Jan 22, 2019; Asv Holdings (ASV) Shorts Decreased By 68.18%

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR) is expected to pay $0.22 on Jan 22, 2019. (NYSE:FR) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.22 dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc’s current price of $29.15 translates into 0.75% yield. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Nov 6, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 2.61 million shares traded or 253.26% up from the average. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) has declined 1.95% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FR News: 30/04/2018 – First Industrial Realty Said to Offer Shrs at $30.50-30.80/Shr; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Industrial Realty’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST OFFERING PRICES AT $30.65/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Barings Buys New 1.2% Position in First Industrial Realty; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q EPS 30c; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q Rev $99.8M; 24/04/2018 – First Industrial 1Q FFO 38c/Shr; 06/03/2018 First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Updated Time for Its Presentation at Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference on Marc; 21/05/2018 – FIBRA MACQUARIE MéXICO ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBER; 16/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY’S IDR AT ‘BBB’

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 17.01 P/E ratio. It makes investments in industrial properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 25 investors sold First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 112.23 million shares or 3.41% less from 116.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.83 million activity. DUNCAN BRUCE W also sold $975,600 worth of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) on Tuesday, August 14. 15,000 shares were sold by HACKETT H PATRICK JR, worth $470,700 on Tuesday, October 30.

Among 2 analysts covering First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. First Industrial Realty had 2 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Tuesday, July 17. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan.