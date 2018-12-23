First Interstate Bank Has Cut Celgene (CELG) Stake By $6.84 Million; Cabot Oil & Gas Has 0.69 Sentiment

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.02, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 141 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 205 sold and trimmed equity positions in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 427.63 million shares, up from 407.15 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cabot Oil & Gas Corp in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 161 Increased: 102 New Position: 39.

First Interstate Bank decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 80.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Interstate Bank sold 76,830 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 22.96%. The First Interstate Bank holds 18,298 shares with $1.64 million value, down from 95,128 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $42.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.58% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 13.60M shares traded or 116.87% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has declined 33.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 31/05/2018 – CELGENE – ASR PROGRAM WAS FUNDED WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND & PROCEEDS OF COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS CO EXPECTS TO REPAY BY END OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG); 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – CELGENE RECEIVES EXCLUSIVE OPT-IN RIGHTS TO LICENSE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ALL PROGRAMMES DEVELOPED WITHIN THIS COLLABORATION; 21/05/2018 – Top 3 today – #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG (with interview); 15/05/2018 – Nohla Therapeutics Announces Closing of $45 Million Series B Financing; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Celgene had 4 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, December 17.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 11.23% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.87 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.45B for 7.32 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 58 investors sold CELG shares while 418 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 468.90 million shares or 1.67% less from 476.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division has invested 0.19% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mirae Asset Global Limited has 113,215 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Company, Virginia-based fund reported 3,370 shares. 250,092 were reported by British Columbia Investment Corp. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Commercial Bank has invested 0.32% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Indiana Tru And Inv reported 15,741 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc holds 0.06% or 3,452 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 19,840 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smith Moore And owns 0.06% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,073 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 74,818 shares. Ohio-based Private Trust Na has invested 0.11% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Connecticut-based Wright Investors Serv has invested 0.37% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 7,430 were accumulated by Duff Phelps Inv. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.6% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 228,885 shares.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 19.75% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for 16.40 million shares. Cabot owns 768,567 shares or 10.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brenham Capital Management L.P. has 6.66% invested in the company for 1.95 million shares. The New York-based Luminus Management Llc has invested 4.26% in the stock. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 168,622 shares.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.84 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 43.53 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

