First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Capital Sr Living (CSU) by 6.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 131,735 shares as the company's stock rose 1.19% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2.13 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.15M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 43.22% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 1.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 8,626 shares as the company's stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 528,100 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.88M, up from 519,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.8. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.16% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Auxier Asset holds 0.45% or 31,010 shares in its portfolio. First Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va has 0.29% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Artemis Mngmt Llp reported 0.33% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd accumulated 11,000 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,298 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.08% or 3.77M shares. Loudon Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.55% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Ci Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 383,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.04M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate reported 29,364 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 20,057 were accumulated by Rand Wealth. First Financial Bank owns 0.04% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,875 shares.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $10.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Bk Plc by 99,601 shares to 77,786 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 209,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01 million shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Among 28 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $20.77 million activity. Wallette Don E Jr. sold 59,432 shares worth $4.27M. KELLY JANET LANGFORD had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.62 million. Shares for $1.34 million were sold by Schwarz Glenda Mae on Monday, September 10.

Among 5 analysts covering Capital Senior (NYSE:CSU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36,191 shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $732.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 16,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56M shares, and cut its stake in Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5,628 activity. The insider Wilbur Kevin sold $44,021.

