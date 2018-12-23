First Merchants Corp decreased United Parcel Service Com (UPS) stake by 34.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp sold 3,186 shares as United Parcel Service Com (UPS)’s stock declined 16.04%. The First Merchants Corp holds 6,150 shares with $718,000 value, down from 9,336 last quarter. United Parcel Service Com now has $80.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.5. About 7.89 million shares traded or 149.53% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 21/03/2018 – UPS – PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN $500 MLN TOWARDS FACILITY EXPANSIONS, TECHNOLOGICAL ENHANCEMENTS IN CANADA; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SEES GLOBAL GDP GROWTH AT 3.5 PERCENT

Among 9 analysts covering Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Westlake Chemical had 10 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Wednesday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Alembic on Monday, November 26. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, September 7. The stock of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Nomura. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $92 target in Monday, October 15 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 19 by Tudor Pickering. See Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) latest ratings:

26/11/2018 Broker: Alembic Rating: Buy Maintain

15/10/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $100 New Target: $92 Maintain

08/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $100 Initiates Coverage On

26/09/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $115 New Target: $105 Maintain

26/09/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $120 New Target: $96 Maintain

19/09/2018 Broker: Tudor Pickering Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/09/2018 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $120 New Target: $100 Downgrade

29/08/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $120 New Target: $105 Maintain

11/07/2018 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $108 Downgrade

11/07/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $133 New Target: $131 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 826,198 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 32.76% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium Decking at 2018 JLC Live; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 28/03/2018 – Westlake Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook for Westlake Chemical Corp. to Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 23/05/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company has market cap of $7.93 billion. It operates through two divisions, Olefins and Vinyls. It has a 4.79 P/E ratio. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.33, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold Westlake Chemical Corporation shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.68 million shares or 6.84% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc reported 110,057 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 12,535 shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 0% stake. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) reported 13,857 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 5,844 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1,343 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 14,839 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 113,545 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 106,950 shares. Pettee Investors reported 12,604 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 0.01% or 117,560 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Llc stated it has 18,038 shares. Advisors Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 35,320 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp invested in 0% or 274 shares. 25,000 were reported by Sprott Incorporated.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.26 million activity. $1.76 million worth of stock was sold by Chao Albert on Friday, November 16.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone Fincl has invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 0.48% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). World Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 49,017 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Oh has invested 0.37% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Advent Mngmt De has invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rnc Cap Limited Liability Company reported 278,569 shares. London Company Of Virginia accumulated 1.88M shares or 1.71% of the stock. Sns Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt has 0.39% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Southeast Asset Advsrs accumulated 4,200 shares. 3,148 were accumulated by Cambridge. Creative Planning stated it has 150,217 shares. Valley Natl Advisers owns 0.39% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 9,745 shares. Lvm Mngmt Ltd Mi has 2,796 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd accumulated 0.17% or 2,125 shares.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $828,076 activity. 2,500 shares were sold by Barber James J., worth $304,858 on Monday, August 20. 4,312 shares were sold by Willis George, worth $523,218.

Among 10 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. United Parcel Service had 16 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, October 9 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, October 25 with “Strong Buy”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of UPS in report on Monday, October 1 to “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 4 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, December 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. Credit Suisse maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. UBS upgraded the shares of UPS in report on Monday, July 16 to “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $136 target in Thursday, October 25 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, October 25.