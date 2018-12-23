First Merchants Lifted Ameriprise Financial Com (AMP) Stake; Home Depot (HD) Sentiment Is 0.97

First Merchants Corp increased Ameriprise Financial Com (AMP) stake by 8.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Merchants Corp acquired 2,442 shares as Ameriprise Financial Com (AMP)’s stock declined 21.45%. The First Merchants Corp holds 31,643 shares with $4.67 million value, up from 29,201 last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Com now has $13.98B valuation. The stock decreased 3.90% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.31. About 2.58M shares traded or 138.06% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 32.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B

Home Depot Inc (HD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 661 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 682 sold and reduced positions in Home Depot Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 755.02 million shares, down from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Home Depot Inc in top ten positions decreased from 190 to 179 for a decrease of 11. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 645 Increased: 533 New Position: 128.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45B for 18.49 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03M shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. The company has market cap of $181.27 billion. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me , and professional customers. It has a 17.55 P/E ratio. The firm offers installation programs that include flooring, cabinets, countertops, water heaters, and sheds; and professional installation in various categories sold through its in-home sales programs, such as roofing, siding, windows, cabinet refacing, furnaces, and central air systems, as well as acts as a contractor to provide installation services to its DIFM clients through third-party installers.

Brookmont Capital Management holds 22.12% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. for 179,116 shares. C Worldwide Group Holding A S owns 3.05 million shares or 8.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Provident Trust Co has 6.86% invested in the company for 953,229 shares. The New York-based Boyar Asset Management Inc. has invested 6.66% in the stock. Suncoast Equity Management, a Florida-based fund reported 129,029 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ameriprise Financial had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $145 target in Friday, August 17 report. UBS maintained Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) rating on Wednesday, October 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $186 target.