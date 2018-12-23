Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 196.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 38,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,110 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.12M, up from 19,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s $22.8 Billion in Executed Repurchases Set Another Record; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Com (AMP) by 8.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.67 million, up from 29,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.31. About 2.58 million shares traded or 138.06% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 32.90% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold AMP shares while 221 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 105.41 million shares or 1.95% less from 107.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,427 shares. Hartford Management reported 21,567 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 5,393 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 141,785 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eqis Capital has 6,528 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Reilly Fin Advsrs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 33,189 are owned by Boyar Asset Management. Thompson Invest Management invested in 1,402 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Polaris Greystone Fin Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 27,695 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt invested in 25,841 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Riverhead Mgmt Lc owns 67,108 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 0.03% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). 19,833 were reported by Ftb Advsrs Inc.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $610.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB) by 7,707 shares to 18,943 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,792 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Market Etf (VEA).

Among 15 analysts covering Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ameriprise Financial had 59 analyst reports since September 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 24 by Sandler O’Neill. As per Wednesday, March 23, the company rating was initiated by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $162 target in Thursday, October 5 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Hold” on Thursday, April 5. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMP in report on Wednesday, October 18 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Hold” on Thursday, January 18. The stock has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Monday, February 12. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, March 2 report. On Friday, October 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Positive” rating on Monday, August 17 by Pacific Crest. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 7 by Rosenblatt. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy” on Monday, July 31. Robert W. Baird maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, September 5. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Friday, July 21. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 27 by Drexel Hamilton. On Tuesday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Pacific Crest with “Overweight”.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98M worth of stock or 15,652 shares.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $503.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9,587 shares to 91,487 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 3,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,228 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).