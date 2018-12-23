First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) EPS Estimated At $0.73; Last Week WestRock Company (WRK) Coverage

Analysts expect First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to report $0.73 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 52.08% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. FMBH’s profit would be $11.17 million giving it 10.70 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see -2.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 75,419 shares traded or 154.50% up from the average. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) has declined 11.84% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBH News: 15/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 02/05/2018 – News On First BancTrust Corp. (FIRT) Now Under FMBH

Among 6 analysts covering WestRock (NYSE:WRK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. WestRock had 8 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $53 target in Tuesday, October 9 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 10 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, October 11 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 9 to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 6 with “Market Perform”. The stock of WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Goldman Sachs. See WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) latest ratings:

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $896 activity. $100,900 worth of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) was sold by ALLENBAUGH LAUREL G. Dean Clay M bought $100,004 worth of stock. 12,000 shares valued at $498,720 were bought by Westerhold Mary on Friday, June 22.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking services and products to commercial, retail, and agricultural clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $477.74 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as demand, money market, and time deposits, as well as savings and NOW accounts. It has a 13.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, including infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

The stock decreased 3.50% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 5.17 million shares traded or 105.69% up from the average. WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has declined 30.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical WRK News: 18/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING CORP – CONTINUE TO WORK ON MERGER WITH WESTROCK; 14/03/2018 – WestRock Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – WestRock 2Q Net $223.2M; 27/04/2018 – WESTROCK SEES FY 2018 REVENUE GREATER THAN $16.4B; 09/03/2018 – WestRock In New Credit Pact That Includes Three-Year and Five-Year Loan Facilities of $1.75B Each; 09/03/2018 – WESTROCK CO – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $1.75 BLN; 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING – WESTROCK DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF QUARTER ENDING SEPT. 30, 2018 OR DURING FOLLOWING QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – WestRock 2Q Adj EPS 83c

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $9.33 billion. The firm operates through Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development divisions. It has a 5.03 P/E ratio. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers; and recycled fiber.