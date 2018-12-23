Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 2.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.26M, up from 978,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 16.28 million shares traded or 104.82% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 119.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,137 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06M, up from 4,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 07/05/2018 – Apple Needs an 8.6% Rally to Reach $1 Trillion Milestone; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New iPad to Catch Google in the Classroom; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims #Apple at work on 11-inch #iPadPro, no new #iPhones in first half of 2018; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, December 4 by Tigress Financial. On Friday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, September 8, the company rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, November 3 by FBN Securities. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 31 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, August 2, the company rating was downgraded by Daiwa Securities. As per Monday, October 9, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Somerville Kurt F reported 104,808 shares or 4.73% of all its holdings. First Bank Sioux Falls holds 5,873 shares or 4.36% of its portfolio. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 109,126 shares. Moreover, Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap City Trust Co Fl invested in 3.04% or 33,598 shares. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson stated it has 1.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sabal Communication reported 124,559 shares stake. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,912 shares. Blue Chip Prtn has 1.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,465 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) invested 4.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oppenheimer And Communications Incorporated reported 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Caxton Associates LP stated it has 2,385 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Next Grp Inc holds 51,690 shares or 5.41% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 268,945 shares.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of stock or 3,408 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 51 investors sold DVN shares while 256 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 360.10 million shares or 9.61% less from 398.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moore Capital Ltd Partnership owns 647,000 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd has 25,500 shares. Patten Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 15 shares. Gabelli Investment Advisers Inc reported 23,200 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.75M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 113,580 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Company invested in 837,656 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Thornburg Mngmt holds 1.34 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Bronson Point Limited Liability Com has invested 3.83% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Virtu Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 27,220 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 29,225 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 585,317 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership accumulated 248 shares.

Among 40 analysts covering Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Devon Energy Corporation had 153 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 26, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. On Thursday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 14 by Citigroup. JP Morgan initiated Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Wednesday, December 9 with “Overweight” rating. Bernstein downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, July 6 report. The stock has “Sector Outperform” rating by Howard Weil on Friday, August 14. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Monday, January 11. As per Thursday, March 23, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 3 by Barclays Capital.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $9.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 509,400 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $88.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,500 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).