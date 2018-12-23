First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 93.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Sioux Falls sold 53,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,895 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $205,000, down from 57,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 22.65M shares traded or 164.52% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C

Kemper Corp increased its stake in Capitala Fin Corp (CPTA) by 13276.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp bought 227,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,737 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.99M, up from 1,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp who had been investing in Capitala Fin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 79,105 shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has risen 1.67% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL

More notable recent Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Capitala Finance: The Monthly 10%+ Yield Dividend Is A Coin Flip – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Capitala Finance Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on May 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Capitala Finance Corp. Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capitala Finance Corp’s (CPTA) CEO Joe Alala on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capitala Finance Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.76, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 5 investors sold CPTA shares while 10 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.35 million shares or 43.90% less from 4.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Maryland-based Roumell Asset Management has invested 1.13% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). The New York-based Oppenheimer Comm Inc has invested 0.01% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Regent Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0.19% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) or 68,042 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru invested in 0% or 6,100 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% or 14 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Inc has 0% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 400 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 213,312 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 14,201 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 85,324 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 60,000 shares. Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA). Kemper holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) for 228,737 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Capitala Finance had 30 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, November 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Sunday, July 23. On Tuesday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by MLV with “Buy”. Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the shares of CPTA in report on Thursday, October 6 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Sunday, October 22. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, November 11 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Equal Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 18 by Stephens. FBR Capital downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, May 11 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 8 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Kemper Corp, which manages about $551.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP) by 259,575 shares to 4,425 shares, valued at $57,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 197,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,819 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 100 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, June 13 with “Hold”. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, November 28 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, January 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Thursday, October 19. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, January 22 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, October 13, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Friday, August 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, December 21 by Atlantic Securities. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, March 8 by Stephens.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $16.82 million activity. On Wednesday, November 14 OMALEY DAVID B sold $585,001 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 10,902 shares. DOLAN TERRANCE R also sold $821,375 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Thursday, October 18. $889,581 worth of stock was sold by von Gillern Jeffry H. on Wednesday, October 24. 183,374 shares were sold by CECERE ANDREW, worth $9.71 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Country Tru Bancshares accumulated 615,476 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.25% or 193,760 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 54,096 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept holds 159,475 shares or 3.66% of its portfolio. Capstone Advsrs Limited reported 21,596 shares. Ent Fin Svcs reported 0.72% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ubs Asset Americas reported 5.71 million shares stake. Salzhauer Michael stated it has 24,288 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 348,800 are held by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Duncker Streett & Incorporated holds 0.31% or 25,659 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Captrust Financial Advisors has 0.19% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 78,458 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt reported 20,831 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 17,250 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 20.45% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.88 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.71B for 10.52 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More important recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “US Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon has big expansion plans. Here are the U.S. cities in his crosshairs – Boston Business Journal”, Businesswire.com published: “U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 5.50 Percent from 5.25 Percent Effective December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks Worth Buying Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 21, 2018.