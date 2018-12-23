First National Trust Co Lifted Netflix (NFLX) Position; PPL (PPL) Sentiment Is 0.94

PPL Corp (PPL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.27, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 247 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 263 sold and reduced their stock positions in PPL Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 525.30 million shares, down from 542.38 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding PPL Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 225 Increased: 179 New Position: 68.

First National Trust Co increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 8.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First National Trust Co acquired 880 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 22.59%. The First National Trust Co holds 11,156 shares with $4.17M value, up from 10,276 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $107.45B valuation. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40 million shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Obamas sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 10/04/2018 – Danger, Will Robinson! ‘Lost in Space’ finds new life on Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 21/05/2018 – The Obama Channel? Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Deal With Netflix; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama will produce films and TV shows for Netflix. via @verge; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 10.91% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $352.90M for 14.49 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.95% negative EPS growth.

Zimmer Partners Lp holds 8.73% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation for 22.53 million shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 399,737 shares or 3.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Denali Advisors Llc has 1.82% invested in the company for 423,196 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 1.72% in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 69,632 shares.

More recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sand In My Shoes – Why I Bought PPL – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intuit, PPL and HollyFrontier – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Utility Stocks to Power Up Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018 was also an interesting one.

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $20.45 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 13.34 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 14.01 million shares traded or 144.25% up from the average. PPL Corporation (PPL) has declined 12.08% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 33 selling transactions for $193.38 million activity. 700 shares were sold by BARTON RICHARD N, worth $227,735 on Monday, October 22. WELLS DAVID B sold 1,000 shares worth $359,000. The insider HASTINGS REED sold 75,656 shares worth $27.21 million. 38,976 shares were sold by HYMAN DAVID A, worth $14.47 million on Thursday, July 19. On Monday, July 23 SARANDOS THEODORE A sold $40.10 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 111,391 shares. The insider HALEY TIMOTHY M sold $7.36 million. 14,000 shares were sold by Bennett Kelly, worth $4.20M on Wednesday, October 31.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Now Is Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Time to Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock on the Dip Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “NXST vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Long-Term Buy: Disney (DIS) vs. Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix: Undervalued Or Not? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

First National Trust Co decreased Ishares Tr (EEM) stake by 26,924 shares to 94,544 valued at $4.06M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 19,276 shares and now owns 48,664 shares. Ishares Inc (IEMG) was reduced too.

Among 22 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Netflix had 33 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, July 17 to “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research on Monday, November 5 to “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 6. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Macquarie Research. Buckingham Research maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Buckingham Research has “Underperform” rating and $349 target. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 12 report. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 17 by BMO Capital Markets.