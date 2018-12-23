First Pacific Advisors Llc increased Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) stake by 225.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Pacific Advisors Llc acquired 80,344 shares as Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)’s stock declined 5.27%. The First Pacific Advisors Llc holds 115,986 shares with $8.55 million value, up from 35,642 last quarter. Arrow Electronics Inc. now has $5.72B valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 910,058 shares traded or 46.51% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 7.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.74% the S&P500.

Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (RGA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 143 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 189 trimmed and sold holdings in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 56.00 million shares, down from 56.48 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Reinsurance Group Of America Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 157 Increased: 93 New Position: 50.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold ARW shares while 124 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.13 million shares or 0.62% more from 79.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 2.18M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 43,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0% or 36,813 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 30,006 shares. Artisan Partnership invested 0.23% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability Com holds 12,936 shares. 51,940 were accumulated by Twin Cap. 26,493 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Susquehanna Intll Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 6,301 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 14,916 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 56,999 shares stake. Optimum Invest owns 1,175 shares. Petrus Tru Company Lta invested in 0.07% or 4,008 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 56,038 shares.

First Pacific Advisors Llc decreased Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 8.50 million shares to 9.14M valued at $471.10M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 21,066 shares and now owns 5.42 million shares. Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arrow Electronics had 3 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, October 26. Citigroup maintained Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) rating on Friday, November 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $73 target.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. Morris Mary Catherine sold $976,200 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $156,200 was made by Melvin Vincent P on Monday, August 20. 700 shares were sold by Kostalnick Charles II, worth $52,059 on Tuesday, November 6.

Analysts await Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 32.31% or $0.84 from last year’s $2.6 per share. RGA’s profit will be $215.95M for 9.86 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.03 actual earnings per share reported by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.64% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $135.64. About 834,603 shares traded or 132.17% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) has declined 14.40% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.40% the S&P500.

Nuance Investments Llc holds 4.76% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for 551,020 shares. Hallmark Capital Management Inc owns 115,936 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Evanston Investments Inc. Dba Evanston Advisors has 1.86% invested in the company for 58,873 shares. The Illinois-based Skyline Asset Management Lp has invested 1.72% in the stock. Rdl Financial Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 17,406 shares.