Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) had a decrease of 18.7% in short interest. CETX’s SI was 307,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 18.7% from 378,100 shares previously. With 50,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX)’s short sellers to cover CETX’s short positions. The SI to Cemtrex Inc’s float is 5.12%. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.78. About 44,773 shares traded. Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) has declined 67.18% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CETX News: 26/03/2018 – Cemtrex Acquires Stake in Security & Video Surveillance Co, Vicon Industries; 29/03/2018 – Anita G. Zucker, as Reports 8.76% Stake In Cemtrex; 27/03/2018 – CEMTREX SAYS FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH VICON INDUSTRIES, SAAGAR GOVIL GOVIL ASSUMED POSITION OF CEO OF VICON INDUSTRIES; 27/04/2018 – Cemtrex Organizes Touchless Gesture Coding Challenge at Stony Brook University to Celebrate Upcoming Smartdesk Release; 22/03/2018 – Cemtrex Files 18 Patent Claims Pertaining to its Smartdesk Ahead of the Launch; 22/05/2018 – Cemtrex SmartDesk Now Available for Preorder; 27/03/2018 – VICON INDUSTRIES INC – SAAGAR GOVIL, CEMTREX’S CEO, WAS APPOINTED TO SERVE AS VICON’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – Cemtrex Short-Interest Ratio Rises 26% to 17 Days; 27/03/2018 – VICON INDUSTRIES INC – JOHN M. BADKE, VICON’S FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, WAS APPOINTED TO SERVE AS ITS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – CEMTREX BUYS 46% STAKE IN VICON INDUSTRIES

First Personal Financial Services increased Daktronics Inc (DAKT) stake by 37.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Personal Financial Services acquired 45,285 shares as Daktronics Inc (DAKT)’s stock rose 6.13%. The First Personal Financial Services holds 166,537 shares with $1.31 million value, up from 121,252 last quarter. Daktronics Inc now has $332.87M valuation. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 549,053 shares traded or 235.09% up from the average. Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) has declined 9.67% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DAKT News: 30/05/2018 – Daktronics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Daktronics Expands Product Offering for Convenience Stores; 28/03/2018 – Daktronics Unveils Major Innovation For Traffic Applications; 27/03/2018 Daktronics Offers the OOH Industry Operating Flexibility; 30/05/2018 – Daktronics 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Daktronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAKT); 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q ORDERS $162.0M; 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q BACKLOG $171M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 12 investors sold DAKT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 23.50 million shares or 0.74% less from 23.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 181,301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 21,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 63,492 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 41,071 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 3,527 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.01% in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) or 430,365 shares. 316,824 are held by Principal Fincl Group. Macquarie Grp holds 0% in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) or 500 shares. Carroll Associates has invested 0% in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT). Renaissance Tech Llc has 0.01% invested in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) for 822,100 shares. Citigroup invested in 22,708 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 104,900 shares. 5.59M are held by Blackrock. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) for 54,357 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) for 10,378 shares.

More notable recent Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Daktronics Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend per Share – GlobeNewswire” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Daktronics Stock Popped 11% – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Daktronics, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Daktronics, Inc. Adopts New Shareholder Rights Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Daktronics, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Since November 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $261,289 activity. Another trade for 5,411 shares valued at $48,243 was made by GATZKE CARLA S on Friday, November 30. Shares for $90,875 were sold by Wiemann Bradley T. $90,881 worth of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) was sold by Kurtenbach Reece A. Anderson Sheila Mae also sold $31,290 worth of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) on Thursday, November 29.