Among 2 analysts covering P.H. Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. P.H. Glatfelter had 2 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) on Wednesday, October 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, August 23. See P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) latest ratings:

10/10/2018 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $23 New Target: $25 Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $24 New Target: $26 Maintain

First Quadrant LP increased Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) stake by 16.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. First Quadrant LP acquired 17,480 shares as Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)’s stock declined 4.83%. The First Quadrant LP holds 122,090 shares with $13.77 million value, up from 104,610 last quarter. Grand Canyon Education Inc now has $4.57B valuation. The stock decreased 3.54% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $94.98. About 352,413 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has risen 18.62% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 19/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Government Properties Income Trust, Grand Canyon Education, The Chefs’ War; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education Sees 2Q Rev $235M; 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 02/05/2018 – The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and Partners Announce a Hike Through Grand Canyon National Park To Raise Funds For; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold LOPE shares while 105 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.51% more from 41.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Driehaus Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.19% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 1,773 shares or 0% of the stock. Enterprise Service Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 22 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn holds 0.02% or 779,083 shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.04% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% or 1,007 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Md has 425,177 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9,186 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Alps Advisors invested in 4,417 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Na invested in 0% or 1,969 shares. Highstreet Asset Management owns 29 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc stated it has 141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 115,673 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

More notable recent Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Grand Canyon Education to acquire Orbis Education – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Grand Canyon Education Enters Oversold Territory (LOPE) – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Announces Acquisition of Orbis Education Services – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Research Report Identifies Intuitive Surgical, Coherent, Jabil, Becton, Dickinson, IHS Markit, and Grand Canyon Education with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Grand Canyon (LOPE) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

First Quadrant LP decreased Cdw Corp De (NASDAQ:CDW) stake by 109,329 shares to 253,567 valued at $22.55M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) stake by 73,561 shares and now owns 165,771 shares. Michaels Cos Inc The (NASDAQ:MIK) was reduced too.

Since December 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $6.90 million activity. MUELLER BRIAN E sold 30,000 shares worth $3.34 million. 15,000 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) shares with value of $1.67M were sold by Meyer William Stan. Shares for $221,420 were sold by Mildenhall Joseph N on Tuesday, December 11. Shares for $1.67 million were sold by BACHUS DANIEL E.

Among 3 analysts covering Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Grand Canyon Education had 4 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 9 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 9 by Barrington Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Thursday, August 9 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) on Monday, July 9 with “Outperform” rating.

The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 1.16M shares traded or 253.12% up from the average. P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) has declined 42.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GLT News: 13/03/2018 – Glatfelter Insurance Group Selects OnBase by Hyland to Improve Information Management; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q EPS 13c; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q REV. $410.6M, EST. $412.0M; 22/03/2018 – Glatfelter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLATFELTER 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 26C; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 01/05/2018 – Glatfelter 1Q Rev $412.1M; 14/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 21/05/2018 – Glatfelter Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.62, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 13 investors sold P. H. Glatfelter Company shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 3.38% more from 40.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Amer Intl Grp reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company owns 48,372 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0% invested in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). Guggenheim Limited owns 13,114 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 326,390 shares. Schwab Charles Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 562,485 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) for 34,047 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 649,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT). 1.21 million are held by State Street Corporation. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0% or 77,200 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 4,800 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 170 shares. State Bank Of Mellon reported 0% stake.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells specialty papers and fiber engineered materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $435.19 million. The companyÂ’s Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; nonwoven wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in label, packaging liner, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminate, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other highly-engineered fiber applications. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Advanced Airlaid Materials business unit supplies absorbent cellulose airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene, specialty wipe, adult incontinence, home care, and other consumer products.

More notable recent P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Soteria Battery Innovation Group Sells First Technology License to Glatfelter – PRNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Glatfelter Completes Sale of Specialty Papers Business Unit – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Glatfelter to Report Earnings on November 6th – GlobeNewswire” on October 17, 2018. More interesting news about P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glatfelter Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:GLT – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Glatfelter’s Composite Fibers Business Unit Announces 7% Price Increase – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.