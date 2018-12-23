First Trust BICK ETF (BICK) formed wedge down with $23.06 target or 4.00% below today’s $24.02 share price. First Trust BICK ETF (BICK) has $163.23M valuation. The ETF decreased 0.83% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 14,514 shares traded. First Trust BICK ETF (NASDAQ:BICK) has declined 16.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.26% the S&P500.

Archon Capital Management Llc increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 26.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 12,000 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 15.38%. The Archon Capital Management Llc holds 56,845 shares with $7.39 million value, up from 44,845 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $19.34B valuation. The stock decreased 4.83% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $92.52. About 3.29 million shares traded or 77.34% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has declined 15.47% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED)

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) stake by 1.78 million shares to 63,456 valued at $447,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) stake by 17,400 shares and now owns 64,089 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 45 investors sold RCL shares while 196 reduced holdings. only 90 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 143.34 million shares or 0.68% more from 142.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Com stated it has 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 18,590 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 8,277 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd holds 0.7% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Llp owns 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 285,204 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 8,071 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 22,039 shares. 1.52 million are owned by Prudential Public Limited Co. Moreover, Vanguard Gru Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 17.53 million shares. Webster Financial Bank N A holds 0% or 75 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.09% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Chemical Bank & Trust owns 0.08% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 5,617 shares.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Just Dropped 5.5% – The Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Unifirst, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Albemarle, Tableau Software, Huami, and Johnson & Johnson â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “7 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Trashed Stocks to Buy for Fundamental Strength – Investorplace.com” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Deep-Value Stocks to Invest In – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 11 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $165 target in Monday, September 24 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, September 6. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, October 26 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, October 18. Deutsche Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Wednesday, August 29 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”.