First Trust NASDAQ Technology Div ETF (TDIV) formed H&S with $30.13 target or 6.00% below today’s $32.05 share price. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Div ETF (TDIV) has $888.18M valuation. The ETF decreased 2.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 254,408 shares traded or 139.13% up from the average. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Div ETF (NASDAQ:TDIV) has risen 0.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500.

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased Platform Specialty Prods Cor (PAH) stake by 79.35% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 2.92 million shares as Platform Specialty Prods Cor (PAH)’s stock declined 15.06%. The Brigade Capital Management Lp holds 760,800 shares with $9.49M value, down from 3.68 million last quarter. Platform Specialty Prods Cor now has $2.82B valuation. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 3.34M shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) has risen 14.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PAH News: 03/05/2018 – PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $870 MLN TO $900 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Platform Specialty Products Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAH); 03/05/2018 – MARTIN E. FRANKLIN – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 5.1 PCT STAKE IN PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORP AS OF DECEMBER 18, 2017 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – MARTIN E. FRANKLIN REPORTS 9.2 PCT STAKE IN PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORP AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Platform Specialty 1Q EPS 13c; 09/05/2018 – Platform Specialty Products Corporation Announces The Closing Of Its Acquisition Of HiTech Korea Co., Ltd By MacDermid Performance Solutions; 03/05/2018 – PLATFORM SPECIALTY 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 Platform Specialty Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 15/05/2018 – Platform Specialty at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Platform Specialty 1Q Net $37.3M

Analysts await Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 82.61% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.23 per share. PAH’s profit will be $11.53 million for 61.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Platform Specialty Products Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Platform Specialty (NYSE:PAH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Platform Specialty had 3 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of PAH in report on Monday, October 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 19 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 23 by Goldman Sachs.

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) stake by 72,377 shares to 103,175 valued at $1.75M in 2018Q3. It also upped Arconic Inc stake by 1.69 million shares and now owns 1.78M shares. Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) was raised too.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 15 buys, and 0 sales for $18.52 million activity. ASHKEN IAN G H bought 122,000 shares worth $1.34 million. Capps John Edward also bought $211,400 worth of Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) on Wednesday, November 14. $1.65 million worth of stock was bought by FRANKLIN MARTIN E on Friday, December 7. Benson Scot also bought $75,360 worth of Platform Specialty Products Corporation (NYSE:PAH) shares.