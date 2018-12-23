Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) stake by 22.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 1.30M shares as Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)’s stock declined 38.78%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 4.61M shares with $20.76M value, down from 5.92 million last quarter. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated now has $191.83 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.67% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.52. About 4.28M shares traded or 163.68% up from the average. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has declined 83.56% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 25/04/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Elects Board Members At Annual Shareholders Meeting; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTIC INVESTMENT BOOSTED DIEBOLD STAKE TO 8.0% FROM ~6.8%; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Diebold’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER ATLANTIC INVESTMENT REPORTS 8.0% STAKE; 29/05/2018 – Emirates NBD Introduces Integrated Digital Onboarding Service Enabled By Diebold Nixdorf; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 30/05/2018 – Diebold Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) is expected to pay $0.09 on Feb 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:FUNC) shareholders before Jan 14, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. First United Corp’s current price of $15.12 translates into 0.60% yield. First United Corp’s dividend has Jan 15, 2019 as record date. Dec 19, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 50,201 shares traded or 360.31% up from the average. First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) has risen 5.63% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FUNC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First United Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUNC); 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in First United; 15/05/2018 – Second Curve Capital LLC Exits Position in First United; 24/05/2018 – Global Strategy and Technology Consultancy, Levvel, Announces First United Kingdom Office; 08/03/2018 First United Corporation Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 20/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HARTWELL FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH–ADVERSE ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE–THE GREAT WALTON

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) stake by 196,245 shares to 748,068 valued at $23.30M in 2018Q3. It also upped Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) stake by 96,912 shares and now owns 382,882 shares. Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE:TVPT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 50 investors sold DBD shares while 38 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2 in Q3 2018. Its down 9.00, from 11 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 6 investors sold First United Corporation shares while 7 reduced holdings.

