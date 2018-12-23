Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 139.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 2,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,855 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.82 million, up from 1,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $369.16. About 1.72M shares traded or 88.74% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys 1.1% Position in Sterling Bancorp Inc; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock, Soros may invest in Deutsche’s asset management IPO; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – $55 BLN OF QUARTERLY LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS IN QTR; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says investors should never try to market time and always be in invested; 06/03/2018 – American Outdoor Brands Corporation Publishes Response to BlackRock lnquiries; 31/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S HEAD OF EMERGING MARKET DEBT TRIGO PAZ SAYS HAS BOUGHT TURKEY’S CURRENCY, HARD-CURRENCY BONDS OVER LAST WEEK; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY EQUITY NET FLOWS $26,514 MLN; 29/03/2018 – BLACKROCK PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28% LESS THAN MALE: FIN. NEWS; 11/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Statement re Submission of Documents; 27/03/2018 – BlackRock and Innergex Complete 200-Megawatt Texas Wind Farm

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 37.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 12,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,005 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.89M, up from 33,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 1.35 million shares traded or 161.43% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 48.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.36% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70

Among 18 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. BlackRock had 102 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, September 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 26 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, April 10. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on Sunday, August 13 with “Hold” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the shares of BLK in report on Friday, July 15 to “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, August 5 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 18 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 18. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 42 investors sold BLK shares while 340 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 125.14 million shares or 1.77% less from 127.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Financial Ser Corporation has 0.07% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 274 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt LP owns 0.85% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 13,600 shares. Mawer Invest invested in 1.15% or 324,051 shares. Zacks Investment reported 1.26% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 535 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.17% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 1,510 are held by Culbertson A N And. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 10,252 shares. Advisory Ltd Company has 0.2% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 5,725 shares. 272,120 were accumulated by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Bush Odonnell Investment Incorporated accumulated 5,815 shares. Penobscot stated it has 5,700 shares. Freestone Limited Company has invested 0% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Qci Asset Mgmt New York invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc owns 6,818 shares.

Baldwin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $307.24 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 170 shares to 1,860 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.69, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold DY shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 28.28 million shares or 4.94% less from 29.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Smith Graham & Co Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 67,173 shares. Bb&T invested in 18,737 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Art Advsrs Llc invested in 52,400 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 301,810 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northeast Investment Mgmt accumulated 20,786 shares or 0.14% of the stock. M&T Commercial Bank holds 0% or 3,579 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based American Century Inc has invested 0.04% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Scout Investments owns 322,072 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 1.16 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 348 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.01% stake. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 11,969 shares. Fil Limited has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 13,138 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 12,319 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 11 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Dycom had 46 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 14. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Friday, May 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 30 by Deutsche Bank. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, February 13. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $123 target in Friday, February 9 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 6. On Friday, May 26 the stock rating was upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 5 report.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $210.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 103,700 shares to 392,077 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH).