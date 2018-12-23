Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 155.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 20,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,272 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.48M, up from 13,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79 million shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 30/03/2018 – Alibaba founders bet on US subscription clothing pioneer; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 2.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 4,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,271 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.56M, down from 144,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 5.01M shares traded or 132.20% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $450.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4,852 shares to 8,168 shares, valued at $833,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TBT).

Among 26 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Fiserv had 68 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 4 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Wednesday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT with “Buy” on Thursday, December 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) rating on Tuesday, September 5. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $128.0 target. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, July 10. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, September 9. On Monday, May 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. The company was initiated on Friday, April 15 by Compass Point. The rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold” on Friday, October 7. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $135.0 target in Wednesday, February 7 report.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. FISV’s profit will be $342.69M for 20.62 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold FISV shares while 288 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 335.33 million shares or 3.24% less from 346.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Yhb Advisors invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 7,048 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Horizon Investments Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Parsons Capital Ri reported 8,066 shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A owns 16,097 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Coastline reported 2,690 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru accumulated 706,616 shares. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Raymond James Finance reported 143,507 shares stake. Jag Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.52% or 38,869 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt holds 6,315 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has 1.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Gotham Asset Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated holds 11,724 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $19.56 million activity.

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Wednesday, October 10 with “Strong Buy” rating. On Thursday, November 30 the stock rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy”. M Partners maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Wednesday, September 9 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, October 12. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, June 22 with “Buy”. Vetr upgraded the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, August 13 to “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, August 24. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, October 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $220 target.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $680.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Mun Income Fd Ii (PML) by 38,639 shares to 474,608 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 39,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,505 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).