Nottingham Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 13.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc sold 23,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.52 million, down from 179,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $55.97. About 1.65M shares traded or 570.05% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 11.05% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C

Fishman Jay A Ltd decreased its stake in Ford Motor Company (F) by 0.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd sold 261 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $323.75M, down from 35,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Ford Motor Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 57.54M shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 27/03/2018 – NARA: Lisa McCubbin ~ “Betty Ford: A Life”; 24/04/2018 – International Space Station Technology Revolutionizes Neurosurgery At Henry Ford Health System; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fatal U.S. self-driving auto accident raises novel legal questions; 04/05/2018 – Cailean Wood Named General Manager at Advantage Ford; 15/03/2018 – Chevrolet, Ford, Hino, International, Mitsubishi and Ram launch new commercial vehicles at record-breaking Work Truck Show 2018; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 02/05/2018 – The vehicles were built at Ford’s Kentucky Plant between 2014 and 2017; 02/04/2018 – Calian’s Kevin Ford suffers a temporary health setback; 20/04/2018 – Ford to Seek Bids for Parts of Advertising Business, Dealing Blow to WPP; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON SUPPLY ISSUE AT 4:30 P.M. ET

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on January, 23 after the close. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. F’s profit will be $1.31B for 6.10 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “It Is Finally Time To Buy Ford Motor Co. – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Ford (NYSE:F)-VW (OTC:VLKAF) Alliance Won’t Amount To Merger – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “All-electric pickup unveiled at L.A. Auto Show – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Auto safety agency speeds self-driving reviews – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford restructuring could lead to 25K job cuts – Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on November 21, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Community Bank System (CBU) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Zacks.com” published on July 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Community Bank System declares $0.38 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2018. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle Does Not Have A Growth Catalyst – Cramer’s Lightning Round (8/23/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) CEO Mark Tryniski on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2018.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $656,543 activity. $160,128 worth of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) was sold by Serbun Joseph F. MICHAEL R KALLET had sold 1,700 shares worth $103,360 on Tuesday, December 11. 2,566 shares valued at $170,053 were sold by Whipple John F. on Tuesday, August 21.

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. CBU’s profit will be $40.95 million for 17.49 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.