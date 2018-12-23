S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 20.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 11,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.92 million, down from 55,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 906,841 shares traded or 27.38% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 74.35% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For

Argyll Research Llc decreased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 4.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc sold 74,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.99M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 639,525 shares traded or 121.72% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has declined 41.39% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Acknowledges Statements By Sponsor Regarding the Impact of 2018 FERC Actions; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $127.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 32,500 shares to 143,966 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Emcore Corp. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. FIVN’s profit will be $587,742 for 983.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Five9 Inc had 43 analyst reports since October 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Thursday, February 22. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $28 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Tuesday, August 7. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by Needham. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, January 6. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Thursday, June 9. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, January 4. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 7. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 27 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Five9’s Share Correction Is Becoming Interesting – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 11/07/2018: FIVN,TWLO,MTCH – Nasdaq” published on November 07, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Five9 Appoints James Doran as New Executive Vice President of Strategy and Operations – Business Wire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Five9: Recent Pullback Presents Great Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Five9 Inc. Popped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.6 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 42.64 million shares or 4.86% more from 40.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Freestone Cap Holdings Lc has 0.03% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 16,503 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co reported 250 shares. Weybosset Rech And Lc has invested 1.64% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). City Holding invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Kayne Anderson LP holds 0.15% or 398,157 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Texas Yale Cap Corp accumulated 0.35% or 142,849 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 700 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) reported 401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oxbow Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 12,600 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Invesco holds 0% or 8,587 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc reported 34,829 shares stake.

Among 12 analysts covering TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC Pipelines had 40 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 6 by Ladenburg Thalmann. The stock of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 17. The stock of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 19 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) on Thursday, May 3 with “Underweight” rating. Citigroup maintained TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) rating on Wednesday, March 28. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $43 target. Morgan Stanley maintained TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) on Friday, March 23 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 14. On Wednesday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 20 with “Neutral”.

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TC PipeLines -28% after slashing distribution, warning of reduced cash flows – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Should You Get Rid of Buckeye Partners (BPL) Now? – Zacks.com” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 17th Annual Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP to Release Third Quarter 2018 Results on November 9 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TCP’s profit will be $58.47 million for 8.70 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.80% EPS growth.