Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred I (PFO) formed multiple top with $10.02 target or 4.00% above today’s $9.63 share price. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred I (PFO) has $120.62M valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 99,455 shares traded or 240.87% up from the average. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred I (NYSE:PFO) has declined 9.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.04% the S&P500.

BAYER AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BAYZF) had an increase of 2.42% in short interest. BAYZF’s SI was 1.03M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.42% from 1.01M shares previously. With 5,800 avg volume, 178 days are for BAYER AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BAYZF)’s short sellers to cover BAYZF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $68.28. About 3,018 shares traded. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYZF) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $64.43 billion. The firm operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health, and Covestro divisions. It has a 9.25 P/E ratio. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and womenÂ’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.