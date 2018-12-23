FLASH coin (FLASH) dropped -1.74% in less than 24 hours

It was bad day for FLASH coin (FLASH), as it declined by $-8.15096000000006E-05 or -1.74%, touching $0.0046052924. International Crypto Analysts believe that FLASH coin (FLASH) is looking for the $0.00506582164 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.0135003559900846. The highest price was $0.0049720856 and lowest of $0.0045237828 for December 22-23. The open was $0.004686802. It last traded at Cryptopia exchange.

For a month, FLASH coin (FLASH) tokens went up 82.82% from $0.002519 for coin. For 100 days FLASH is down -32.37% from $0.00681. It traded at $0.01203 200 days ago. FLASH coin (FLASH) has 900.00 million coins mined with the market cap $4.14 million. It has 900.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 02/09/2016. The Crypto FLASH has proof type and operates under algorithm.

FLASH is a blockchain platform that allows users and developers to leverage this technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. It’s a permissioned blockchain based on litecoin/bitcoin.