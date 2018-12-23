W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 94.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 75,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,559 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $218,000, down from 80,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 2.63 million shares traded or 57.62% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 36.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3% Position in Stericycle; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Healthcare Scare: Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Recalls Spike; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 18,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,591 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.30 million, up from 189,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $176.4. About 1.42 million shares traded or 83.51% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADUS, LW, MXIM, FANG, PEB moving on S&P index changes – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Today’s Pickup: “The last thing I need is more data. I need more information,” Trucking Exec Tells Vendors – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 30, 2018 : MXIM, CSCO, FANG, SRCL, QQQ, MSFT – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lamb Weston Holdings (LW), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stericycle is Now Oversold (SRCL) – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $415.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,324 shares to 51,992 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 30,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 43 investors sold SRCL shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 83.95 million shares or 7.22% more from 78.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 54,233 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na reported 10,248 shares stake. Moreover, Dudley & Shanley Inc has 0.24% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% or 233,259 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 7,048 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 135,137 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Amg Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.98% or 22,796 shares in its portfolio. 2,472 were accumulated by Gp One Trading Lp. Barnett And Comm accumulated 1,755 shares. Montecito Savings Bank And Tru has 7,424 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation holds 1.19% or 57,915 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 10,825 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $86.07 million for 9.68 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.77% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Stericycle had 63 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of SRCL in report on Wednesday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Monday, February 8. On Thursday, December 28 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. As per Monday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Monday, October 26 with “In-Line”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 26 with “Sell”. As per Thursday, May 26, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, August 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line” on Monday, February 8. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 23 with “Sector Perform”.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $10.80 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $353,750 were sold by Ginnetti Daniel on Friday, July 27.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Daily Graph: Exceptional Compounder FleetCor Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Bill.com Selects Comdata as Virtual Credit Card Provider for B2B Payments – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2018. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on MobileIron, ServiceSource International, A10 Networks, FleetCor Technologies, Altice, and Live Nation Entertainment â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 9,710 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.04% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). British Columbia Investment Management Corp owns 19,748 shares. Natl Pension Serv stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc owns 2,591 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bright Rock Management Ltd owns 3,300 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Carlson Capital LP has 0.19% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 65,879 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 169 shares. Thornburg Invest Management Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Franklin Resource Incorporated holds 0.02% or 199,270 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability owns 243,544 shares. 1.23M were accumulated by Steadfast Capital Mngmt L P. Nordea Inv Ab invested in 0% or 5,129 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84M and $530.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 7,991 shares to 151,830 shares, valued at $12.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 17,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,885 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Among 17 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 60 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of FLT in report on Tuesday, December 11 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, November 18, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 5 by Jefferies. The rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, December 15. Wells Fargo maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Wednesday, January 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, March 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, February 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 19 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 25 by Jefferies. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, November 13.