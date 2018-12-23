Marriott International Inc (MAR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 234 funds increased and started new positions, while 323 sold and trimmed holdings in Marriott International Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 209.52 million shares, up from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Marriott International Inc in top ten positions decreased from 10 to 9 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 63 Reduced: 260 Increased: 170 New Position: 64.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased Facebook (FB) stake by 50.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Flossbach Von Storch Ag acquired 930,420 shares as Facebook (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 2.77 million shares with $455.37M value, up from 1.84 million last quarter. Facebook now has $359.08B valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s Oculus Go headset to launch at F8 conference in May; 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says that Facebook is launching a new set of opt-in tools for dating. #F8; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS FOUND $1 OF SPEND, “ALMOST NOTHING” FROM RUSSIAN IRA ON ADVERTS IN 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Under the Microscope (Video); 24/05/2018 – EU parliament gets Facebook answers after Zuckerberg meeting; 21/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook has never faced a crisis like this ever-widening data debacle; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O SUPPORTS HONEST ADS ACT, U.S. PROPOSAL TO REGULATE INTERNET POLITICAL ADS -CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IN POST; 17/05/2018 – Former Cambridge Analytica boss to appear before British lawmakers on June 6; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.12 per share. MAR’s profit will be $477.58M for 18.37 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 4.32 million shares traded or 78.73% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 21/05/2018 – Virtua Partners Closes Construction Loan on Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Arizona; 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 01/05/2018 – The Luxury Collection and Sofía Sanchez de Betak Unveil Vibrant Kimono-Inspired Capsule Collection; 30/04/2018 – Marriott International, Inc. Selects DESTINI Estimator as Preconstruction Solution; 12/03/2018 – Speaking of Dividends: The Marriott Trade-Off — Barron’s; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT TO EXTEND HOMESHARING IF LONDON PILOT GOES WELL: CEO; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company has market cap of $35.10 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It has a 24.4 P/E ratio. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations.

Hs Management Partners Llc holds 5.18% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. for 1.36 million shares. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc owns 183,900 shares or 4.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Markel Corp has 3.41% invested in the company for 1.53 million shares. The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman & Brock Llc has invested 3.34% in the stock. Incline Global Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 337,478 shares.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) stake by 4,700 shares to 18,915 valued at $2.12 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 495,635 shares and now owns 1.07 million shares. Nike (NYSE:NKE) was reduced too.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $120,000 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, October 17. The insider Zuckerberg Mark sold $62.24M. On Monday, July 2 Cox Christopher K sold $2.06 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 10,600 shares. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.75 million. 2,112 shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S., worth $290,400 on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 61,103 shares valued at $10.77 million was made by FISCHER DAVID B. on Wednesday, August 29. Schroepfer Michael Todd had sold 38,105 shares worth $6.06M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 3.99 million shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 1.98 million shares or 1.43% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 193,938 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,036 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc accumulated 0.52% or 5,035 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 255,600 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 1.75% or 186,525 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.57% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 35,828 shares. Naples Glob Limited Liability reported 8,499 shares. Aimz Inv Advsrs Llc has 12,916 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 78,846 shares. Spo Advisory owns 2.94M shares or 11.84% of their US portfolio.

