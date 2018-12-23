Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 1.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 32,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $207.26 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 7.83 million shares traded or 56.84% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 19.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 4,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 19,064 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.37 million, down from 23,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 697,163 shares traded or 74.84% up from the average. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 38.47% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer

Since July 5, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $6.95 million activity. Another trade for 20,436 shares valued at $1.12 million was sold by Ngo Nhat H. Judson James T sold $172,647 worth of stock or 2,443 shares. Another trade for 6,250 shares valued at $396,704 was made by JOHNSTON DAN S on Monday, October 15. On Tuesday, December 18 LIPPS RANDALL A sold $605,804 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 9,482 shares. Taborga Jorge R. had sold 11,582 shares worth $613,698 on Monday, July 16.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Omnicell (OMCL) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” on October 26, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Northeast Georgia Health System Selects Omnicell Automated Medication Management Platform to Support Newly Redesigned Pharmacy – PRNewswire” published on December 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Keep Omnicell (OMCL) in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) CEO Randall Lipps on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Omnicell had 35 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 1. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, April 26. The stock of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, September 3. On Monday, September 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”. As per Monday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, October 19. The stock of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) earned “Buy” rating by Topeka Capital Markets on Monday, November 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 7 by Benchmark. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62.0 target in Monday, October 30 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 22 investors sold OMCL shares while 90 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 38.96 million shares or 2.10% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 4,989 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 9,775 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 619 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 6 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 79,296 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Ks stated it has 148,720 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 52,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 26,667 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Monroe Fincl Bank And Mi invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Assetmark has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 9,704 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 48,484 shares. Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Llc has 263,246 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $191.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 13,393 shares to 27,218 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXO) by 57,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 92.86% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.28 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.40M for 27.05 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Take-Two Interactive a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Time to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock? 1 Analyst Thinks So – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Time to Hold Your Nose and Dive Into Electronic Arts – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: GOOG, EA, DVA – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts is Now Oversold (EA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1250 Nuance Communications 01.04.2025 (Prn) by 500,000 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $2.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 495,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 32 sales for $22.11 million activity. $148,190 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Schatz Jacob J.. The insider Soderlund Patrick sold $565,568. Miele Laura sold 1,250 shares worth $117,287. Bruzzo Chris also sold $169,650 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. Singh Vijayanthimala sold $18,200 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Thursday, November 1. Another trade for 27,000 shares valued at $3.84M was sold by Wilson Andrew.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 69 investors sold EA shares while 197 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 271.01 million shares or 0.29% more from 270.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 408,566 are held by Newbrook Cap Advsr L P. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 6,106 shares. Moreover, Monetary Management Group Inc Inc has 0.62% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 13,375 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company reported 135,663 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% or 193,706 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.19% or 32,502 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 59,278 shares. Moreover, Alps Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Parkside Finance Financial Bank And Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 204 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma reported 59,523 shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd Company has 146,145 shares. 20,075 were reported by Mitchell Cap Mgmt. American And Mgmt holds 0% or 45 shares. Amica Mutual Ins owns 0.16% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 12,452 shares. Arrow Finance stated it has 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).