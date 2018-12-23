Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 30.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.42 million, up from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45M shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 23.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd sold 17,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,509 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.15 million, down from 75,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.93 million shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu CEO sees self-driving cars in commercial use within 3-5 years – China Daily; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – HAIFENG WANG HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF BAIDU’S Al GROUP; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 15/03/2018 – Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35 million for 21.39 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Fernwood Investment Mngmt Lc has 1.59% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sns Fin Gru Llc holds 0.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 7,263 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 604,868 shares. Manor Road Cap Prtnrs Llc has invested 4.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Northeast Inv holds 370,566 shares. Diligent Invsts has 3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 36,436 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Rech Inc holds 1.68M shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Argent Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 38,094 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) owns 14,462 shares. Citigroup invested in 2.47 million shares. Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.61% or 33,954 shares. Haverford Tru reported 0.02% stake. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc holds 1.38% or 172,800 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 83,100 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $81.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400/Growth (IJK) by 22,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,103 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Spdr (XLP).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. 2,252 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares with value of $325,541 were sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H.