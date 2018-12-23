Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 2.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 21,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 833,872 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.45 million, down from 855,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $30.23. About 3.88 million shares traded or 80.89% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 27.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production Facility in Egypt; 30/04/2018 – Stork Awarded Shell Southern North Sea Technical Support Contract; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 15.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 35,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.02% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 198,186 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.12M, down from 233,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 1.53M shares traded or 259.45% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has declined 22.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 19/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation Finalizes Sale Of Time Inc. UK To Epiris; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: Meredith hopes to get $150M in Sports Illustrated sale; 27/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Cameron Meredith Ahead Of Schedule; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 24/04/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – WILL FUND ACQUISITION USING EXISTING CASH; 05/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation Joins Wright’s Media Growing Client Roster; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair: Selling TV Stations to Standard Media Group LLC, Meredith, Howard Stirk, Cunningham Broadcasting; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports lllustrated titles; 15/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – MCCREERY WILL SUCCEED PAUL KARPOWICZ

Since November 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $250,264 activity.

Among 23 analysts covering Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Fluor Corporation had 74 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) rating on Friday, November 3. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $41 target. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, February 19. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, August 17. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) earned “Neutral” rating by Seaport Global Securities on Friday, October 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, November 3. On Thursday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 11 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 12.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.7 per share. FLR’s profit will be $85.80M for 12.39 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Fluor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.91% EPS growth.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 4.31 million shares to 12.92 million shares, valued at $98.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 286,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold FLR shares while 145 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 114.27 million shares or 0.79% less from 115.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Liberty Mutual Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 5,620 shares. Whittier Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 13,150 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott has invested 0.04% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd holds 44,228 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 14,000 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 478,910 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 18,466 were reported by First Republic Mngmt Inc. Associated Banc owns 38,884 shares. Tctc Ltd Co owns 0.98% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 368,134 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 15,980 shares. South Dakota Council reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Coastline Tru Communications invested in 11,760 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 1,880 shares.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $411,871 activity. Shares for $351,145 were sold by ZIESER JOHN S on Thursday, November 15.

Analysts await Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 21.05% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MDP’s profit will be $63.69 million for 8.71 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Meredith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 527.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.29, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 25 investors sold MDP shares while 62 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 1.45% less from 45.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Services Network Llc has 264 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 25,611 are owned by Rodgers Brothers. Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Css Llc Il stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Teacher Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 4,682 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 5,038 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 7,025 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 83,372 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 25,035 shares. Fruth Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Eaton Vance Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,406 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.03% or 11,929 shares. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 8,450 shares.