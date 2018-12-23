Fmr Upped Metlife (MET) Holding; Saturna Capital Lowered Total Adr (TOT) Stake

Fmr Llc increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 12.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fmr Llc acquired 5.76M shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock declined 13.12%. The Fmr Llc holds 52.50 million shares with $2.45B value, up from 46.74M last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $38.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 12.36M shares traded or 69.85% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N : ATLANTIC EQUITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 07/03/2018 – MetLife: Debel to Remain Interim U.S. CFO Until Successor Named; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life

Saturna Capital Corp decreased Total Adr (TOT) stake by 21.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Saturna Capital Corp sold 11,711 shares as Total Adr (TOT)’s stock declined 9.85%. The Saturna Capital Corp holds 43,690 shares with $2.81M value, down from 55,401 last quarter. Total Adr now has $135.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 2.04M shares traded or 6.71% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 2.96% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 18/04/2018 – Total Reports Operations Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: METAL TARIFFS WILL HIT CONSUMERS, CREATE FEW JOBS; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 10/04/2018 – Zawya: Total CEO confirms plan to enlarge joint venture with Saudi Aramco; 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total won’t be in a position to continue the SP11 project in Iran & will have to unwind all related operation before 4 Nov. unless a waiver is granted to the company by the U.S! – ! $FP.FR; 18/04/2018 – Total Agrees to Acquire Direct Energie for EUR1.4 Billion; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS WILL NOT TAKE ANY FURTHER COMMITMENT ON SP11 PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Total Sells Haiti Retail Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 324 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 739.18 million shares or 1.70% less from 751.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Captrust Finance has invested 0.07% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 126,440 were reported by Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Texas Yale Cap Corporation stated it has 7,585 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% stake. Stanley stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Windsor Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 13,269 shares. 145,433 are held by Lumbard Kellner Ltd Liability. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited reported 32,324 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 44,861 are held by Perkins Coie Trust. Conning reported 70,552 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 41,655 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt holds 3.95M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Com Of America stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Kistler has invested 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Among 6 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MetLife had 7 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 8 report. As per Wednesday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MET in report on Monday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) on Monday, December 17 with “Outperform” rating. FBR Capital maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) rating on Monday, July 16. FBR Capital has “Neutral” rating and $50 target. Credit Suisse maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) on Friday, August 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, November 13.

Fmr Llc decreased Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) stake by 21,062 shares to 963,891 valued at $34.74 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) stake by 1.71M shares and now owns 1.15 million shares. Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) was reduced too.

Saturna Capital Corp increased Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) stake by 11,850 shares to 1.57 million valued at $68.09 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) stake by 7,450 shares and now owns 417,964 shares. Glaxosmithkline Adr (NYSE:GSK) was raised too.