Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) had a decrease of 14.23% in short interest. BWB’s SI was 134,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 14.23% from 156,700 shares previously. With 35,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)’s short sellers to cover BWB’s short positions. The SI to Bridgewater Bancshares Inc’s float is 0.68%. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 2.10M shares traded or 1846.57% up from the average. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Focused Investors Llc decreased Target Corp. (TGT) stake by 0.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Focused Investors Llc sold 5,300 shares as Target Corp. (TGT)’s stock declined 23.46%. The Focused Investors Llc holds 1.47 million shares with $129.46M value, down from 1.47M last quarter. Target Corp. now has $31.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83M shares traded or 50.46% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking services and products to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $310.87 million. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits. It has a 12.94 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, firms, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans.

