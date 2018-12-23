Kepos Capital Lp increased Lasalle Hotel Properties (LHO) stake by 100% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp acquired 150,000 shares as Lasalle Hotel Properties (LHO)’s stock 0.00%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 300,000 shares with $10.38 million value, up from 150,000 last quarter. Lasalle Hotel Properties now has $3.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 13.58M shares traded or 512.30% up from the average. LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LHO News: 21/05/2018 – LASALLE PREVIOUSLY RECEIVED THREE PROPOSALS FROM PEBBLEBROOK; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – CONFIRMED THAT IT RECEIVED A REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST; 21/05/2018 – LaSalle Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for LaSalle Hotel Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Tripp Levy PLLC Law Firm for More Information; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY LASALLE’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES; 10/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone to Buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for $3.7 Billion; 21/05/2018 – LaSalle (LHO) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of LaSalle Hotel Properties; Are LaSalle Shareholders Getting a Fair Price?; 14/03/2018 – La Salle University Awards Marian Wright Edelman Honorary Doctorate at 2018 Commencement; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel: Revised Proposal Also Has Option for LaSalle Hldrs to Get Cash Up to Maximum of 20% in Aggregate of Merger Consideration; 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE

Folketrygdfondet increased Nokia Corp (NOK) stake by 4.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Folketrygdfondet acquired 1.15M shares as Nokia Corp (NOK)’s stock rose 5.38%. The Folketrygdfondet holds 24.20 million shares with $135.01 million value, up from 23.05 million last quarter. Nokia Corp now has $30.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 29.86M shares traded or 57.95% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has risen 22.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 29/03/2018 – Nokia to cut 353 jobs in Finland; 29/03/2018 – Mena Report: Finland : Nokia’s new AI-powered analytics software dramatically improves customer experience and satisfaction; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Still Sees Opportunities in Licensing to Drive CAGR of 10% For Recurring Net Sales Over 3 Yrs Ending 2020; 27/03/2018 – Nokia’s new Al-powered analytics software dramatically improves customer experience and satisfaction; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively; 13/03/2018 – Finnish State Investor Spends $1 Billion Buying 3.3% of Nokia; 06/03/2018 – REG-Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 19/04/2018 – Nokia to publish first-quarter 2018 interim report on April 26, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Northern lights Nokia and Ericsson’s […]; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Forecasts But Upgrades Outlook For Networks

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold LHO shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.87 million shares or 7.23% less from 100.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Financial invested in 25,762 shares. Wolverine Asset holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.01% or 289,885 shares. Huntington Bankshares accumulated 0% or 64 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 123,884 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc reported 0.04% in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0% in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO). Pinebridge Invests Lp stated it has 1,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis holds 0.05% of its portfolio in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) for 265,751 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0.03% invested in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO). Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO). Hanseatic Mngmt Services, New Mexico-based fund reported 2,758 shares. Gabelli & Investment Advisers invested in 395,205 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Zimmer Prns LP accumulated 0.14% or 300,000 shares. Prelude Capital Limited holds 0.06% or 28,490 shares in its portfolio.

Kepos Capital Lp decreased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 205,696 shares to 100,000 valued at $3.36 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 6,853 shares and now owns 1,067 shares. State Street Etf/Usa (XLF) was reduced too.

More notable recent LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADUS, LW, MXIM, FANG, PEB moving on S&P index changes – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lasalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Shareholders Approve Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Merger – StreetInsider.com” published on November 27, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Increases Credit Facility to $650 Million – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lamb Weston Holdings (LW), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 24, 2018.

More notable recent Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nokia Corporation financial calendar for 2019 NYSE:NOK – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nokia Should Weather Correction Better Than Most In Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Nokia Corporation – Managers’ transactions NYSE:NOK – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Exercises with stock options of Nokia Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nokia and StarHub complete 5G New Radio pilot in Singapore – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.