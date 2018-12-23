Among 13 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Caterpillar had 14 analyst reports since July 31, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $177 target in Wednesday, September 5 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 31. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, July 31 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 20 by Robert W. Baird. DZ Bank upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Thursday, October 25. DZ Bank has “Hold” rating and $119 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 3 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $183 target. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 31. See Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) latest ratings:

03/12/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $140 New Target: $163 Upgrade

25/10/2018 Broker: DZ Bank Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Hold Old Target: $127 New Target: $119 Upgrade

24/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $210 New Target: $183 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $155 New Target: $130 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $175 New Target: $160 Maintain

20/09/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $158 Upgrade

07/09/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Perform Initiates Coverage On

05/09/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $177 Maintain

13/08/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $185 New Target: $165 Maintain

07/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $174 New Target: $168 Maintain

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 1300.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Forbes J M & Co Llp acquired 22,890 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 0.49%. The Forbes J M & Co Llp holds 24,650 shares with $3.86M value, up from 1,760 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $41.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 2.72 million shares traded or 121.58% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $17.92 million activity. 32,468 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares with value of $5.06M were sold by Hickey Michael A. Another trade for 11,800 shares valued at $1.77M was made by Brown Darrell R on Friday, August 31. Berger Larry L sold $1.43 million worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Monday, September 10. 2,811 shares were sold by BILLER LESLIE S, worth $450,884. Mulhere Timothy P sold $1.50M worth of stock or 9,800 shares. Another trade for 40,025 shares valued at $6.41M was made by BAKER DOUGLAS M JR on Wednesday, November 7. HIGGINS ARTHUR J had sold 8,700 shares worth $1.30M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ECL shares while 313 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 206.81 million shares or 1.80% less from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 3.44% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mar Vista Inv Prns Ltd Company reported 724,912 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers stated it has 1,962 shares. Moreover, Girard Ptnrs Limited has 0.7% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 25,155 shares. Kessler Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 50,410 shares. Putnam Invests Limited has 409,581 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 76,118 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 705 shares. Quantum Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,829 shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank invested in 0.02% or 1,061 shares. Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 399 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Management has invested 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Payden And Rygel reported 900 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Ecolab had 12 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, August 13 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, November 5 with “Hold”. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $146 target in Thursday, June 28 report. Barclays Capital maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Wednesday, October 24 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 7 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 1 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 1 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, November 21.

More important recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Ecolab buying U.K.’s Bioquell – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal”, Streetinsider.com published: “Ecolab (ECL) Reports Offer to Acquire Bioquell PLC – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold Caterpillar Inc. shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Navellier Associate stated it has 6,080 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Iowa Bancorp has 0.3% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Maryland-based Campbell & Com Investment Adviser Limited Com has invested 0.33% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Yhb Investment Advsr Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 1,552 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.62% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id invested in 812 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Ltd Ca reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Company holds 4,250 shares. 1,695 are owned by Fenimore Asset. Aperio Grp Ltd reported 332,239 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.26% or 898,891 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bank has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Lowe Brockenbrough Communication, Virginia-based fund reported 9,432 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce invested 0.21% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. Another trade for 35,051 shares valued at $5.40M was made by Johnson Denise C on Monday, October 1. Shares for $124,826 were bought by De Lange Bob on Friday, October 26.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, gas and oil, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $70.85 billion. The Company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. It has a 19.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks.