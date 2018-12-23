Ctc Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 143.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 59,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 100,307 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.56M, up from 41,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $319.77. About 8.02M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 19/05/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS VOTE VS TESLA’S ELECT DIRECTOR JAMES MURDOCH; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: NTSB opens probe of fatal Tesla Model S crash that happened in Ft. Lauderdale on Tuesday; 27/03/2018 – NTSB Probing Fatal Tesla Crash; 15/05/2018 – Car-Leasing App With Tesla Roots Hires Another Musk Ex-Confidant; 21/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS 96.8 MLN VOTES WERE CAST IN FAVOR OF CEO ELON MUSK’S COMPENSATION PLAN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Tesla picks up new vice-president of engineering from Snap; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve CEO Musk’s $2.6 bln compensation plan; 11/04/2018 – Report on Business: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 13.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 61,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 506,563 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.69M, up from 444,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 57.54M shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/03/2018 – ClickOnDetroit: Ford interested in buying, redeveloping Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 27/03/2018 – NARA: Lecture: Scott Kaufman ~ “Ambition, Pragmatism, and Party: A Political Biography of Gerald R. Ford”; 10/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS HENRY FORD HEALTH SYSTEM’S (Ml) A3; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 10/03/2018 – Calgary Hrld: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 10/05/2018 – Bill Ford Denies Retreat as Automaker Abandons American Sedans; 16/05/2018 – Ford will resume production of its F-Series pickup trucks; 25/04/2018 – BEIJING-FORD’S FLEET SAYS FORD DOES NOT PLAN TO INCREASE EXPORTS TO CHINA FROM U.S. IF DUTIES ON IMPORTED CARS LOWERED; 02/04/2018 – Comstock Resources: Monetizing Eagle Ford Shale Production; 09/05/2018 – FORD SEES SUPER DUTY PRODUCTION TO CONTINUE AT OHIO PLANT

Among 41 analysts covering Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), 17 have Buy rating, 11 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Tale Of Two Teslas – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Musk sees chopping chairman role in three years – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Livetradingnews.com published: “Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reached a daily production rate of 1,000 Model 3 cars per day – Live Trading News” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is It Time to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will cut prices in China by 25 per cent – Live Trading News” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $68.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) by 11,642 shares to 43,972 shares, valued at $495.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipath S&P500 Vix (Call) by 916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,335 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $296,548 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $1.02 million was made by RICE LINDA JOHNSON on Wednesday, November 14. 29,844 shares were bought by Musk Elon, worth $10.00M on Monday, October 29. Straubel Jeffrey B had sold 15,000 shares worth $5.23 million. Shares for $573,750 were sold by Musk Kimbal. 3,500 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by Ahuja Deepak.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 128 investors sold TSLA shares while 186 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 97.80 million shares or 3.45% more from 94.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Communication owns 19,403 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Qcm Cayman reported 0.75% stake. Crosslink Cap has 41,363 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 2,669 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 1,843 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Coldstream Capital has 0.05% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 2,039 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc invested in 130 shares or 0% of the stock. Mai Cap invested in 1,113 shares. 116 were accumulated by First Personal Fincl. Mirador Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.6% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 51 are owned by Serv. Ipg Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). New York-based Etrade Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Millennium Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since August 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $25,163 activity. Another trade for 13,000 shares valued at $124,053 was sold by Armstrong Steven R..

Among 29 analysts covering F&M Bank (NYSE:F), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ford F-Series Pickups Produce a Record Nine Straight Months Topping 70000 Trucks Sold; Ford Expedition Sales Up 7.9 Percent, While Lincoln Navigator Gains 27.3 Percent – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “It Is Finally Time To Buy Ford Motor Co. – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Ford US Sales Expected to Collapse in November – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford updates on European sales – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kudlow teases end of EV subsidies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.