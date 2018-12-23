Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 19.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 112,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 679,640 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.29M, up from 567,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 57.54M shares traded or 18.33% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 04/04/2018 – GM and Ford Have a Few Lessons for Elon Musk — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Ford’s Mexico Output Plunges as Carmaker Readies U.S. Sedan Exit; 20/05/2018 – Behind Ford’s New Approach to Advertising; 16/05/2018 – FORD ALSO SUCCESSFULLY REPAIRED SUPPLY CHAIN FOR SUPER DUTY; 15/03/2018 – FORD: AVG AGE OF LINEUP TO BE 3.3 YEARS BY 2020, FROM 5.7 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – Hamilton Spec: Ford kills its iconic Taurus – again. Will Ford fans buy a Chevy?; 21/05/2018 – Tesla’s Model 3 review falls short of Consumer Reports endorsement; 25/05/2018 – Doug Ford must answer key questions on his “murky” health care plans as numerous Conservative candidates refuse to attend n; 21/05/2018 – RE/MAX Collaborates with Henry Ford College to Build “Tiny Home for Tiny Tots”; 19/03/2018 – Ford Appoints Kiersten Robinson as Chief Human Resources Officer

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 62.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 83,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,029 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.79M, down from 133,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 3.09M shares traded or 112.23% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since July 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. On Tuesday, July 31 the insider BOLDEA LUCIAN sold $364,912. $988,335 worth of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) was bought by RAISBECK DAVID W on Friday, December 7.

Among 19 analysts covering Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive.

More news for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: "New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical – Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire" on December 10, 2018. Seekingalpha.com's article titled: "Dividends Are The Only Defense In This Turbulent Market – Seeking Alpha" and published on December 21, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. EMN’s profit will be $229.66 million for 10.54 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Ford (NYSE:F)-VW (OTC:VLKAF) Alliance Won’t Amount To Merger – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “November U.S. auto sales wrapup – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kudlow teases end of EV subsidies – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford: Cheap Does Not Mean Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Auto safety agency speeds self-driving reviews – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 29 analysts covering F&M Bank (NYSE:F), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $25,163 activity. $98,890 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C.

