FORESIGHT 3 VCT PLC ORD 1P (FTD) Dipped -2.65% on Dec 23

Shares of FORESIGHT 3 VCT PLC ORD 1P (LON:FTD) last traded at 55, representing a move of -2.65%, or -1.5 per share, on volume of 12,621 shares. After opening the trading day at 56.5, shares of FORESIGHT 3 VCT PLC ORD 1P traded in a close range. FORESIGHT 3 VCT PLC ORD 1P currently has a total float of shares and on average sees shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 55 and high of 55.

FTSE 100 Index: Driving The U.K.

The Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index (FTSE 100 Index) or FTSE 100 for short, is the benchmark index of the top 100 largest and most liquid stocks on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). As such, the index is market capitalization-weighted and free-float adjusted. FTSE 100 is operated by FTSE Group, a unit of London Stock Exchange Group.

A large component of the index is made up of foreign companies listed on LSE. So while the index tracks the LSE’s blue-chip stocks, it is considered a weak representation of the U.K.’s economy because of its large foreign constituency.

For investors interested in tracking the health of the U.K. economy, the FTSE 250 is a better guide because it is dominated by domestic U.K. companies.

Components of FTSE 100 make up more than 80% of LSE’s entire market capitalization and that partly explains why it is a widely used gauge of the U.K.’s stock market. However, a more comprehensive indicator is the FTSE All-Share Index, which is broader as it aggregates FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and other small-cap stocks on the LSE.

Rebalancing of the index

The FTSE 100 is reshuffled quarterly. The Rebalancing of the index takes into account the changes in the market capitalization of its constituents such as after a rights issue or a large debt-to-equity swap. Components of FTSE 100 represent a variety of sectors in the U.K. economy such as Financials, Industrials, Technology and Energy. FORESIGHT 3 VCT PLC ORD 1P is a stock traded on the U.K’s stock exchange.

Historic marks

FTSE 100 Index dipped to a lifetime low of 427.50 points in February 1978, but steadily recovered from the trough. The index notched a lifetime high of 7103.98 points in April 2015 amid speculation that the Conservative Part would win the U.K. general election in May of the same year. The index’s earlier record high was reached in 1999 during the so-called dot-com bubble. FORESIGHT 3 VCT PLC ORD 1P has relatively good liquidity.

The stock market

The LSE is the main stock exchange in the U.K. and one of the largest in the world. The exchange was established in 1801, making it one of the world’s oldest stock markets. The LSE is also a platform for companies to raise capital for expansion.

The exchange has an SME focused platform called the Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It also operates the Depository Receipt (DR) platform for trading shares of foreign companies based outside the European Union.

A variety of securities are traded on LSE. These include equities, bonds, ETFs and a broad line of other derivatives.

Opening hours

The LSE platform opens for trading at 8 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. But there are pre-market and post-market sessions that open early and close late. The exchange operates all weekday except on holidays declared in advance. The market is closed on weekends.

The LSE is owned by the London Stock Exchange Group, which also owns several other exchanges across Europe and the FTSE 100 Index.

U.K. stocks drawing more investors

Though Brexit has shaken several businesses and economies in the Eurozone and beyond, U.K. companies continue to see investor interest in their stocks thanks in part to the country’s strong regulations and corporate transparency.

Prospects of the U.K. avoiding hard Brexit are also strengthening retail investor hopes that the country’s economy would escape recession after it leaves the European Union. Professional analysts might be interested how this will affect FORESIGHT 3 VCT PLC ORD 1P.

