Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 10,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 139,658 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.97M, down from 150,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) by 2.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 35,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.43M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.18 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 3.43 million shares traded or 378.98% up from the average. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 48.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: U.S.-based Enrollment of New Patients Into Tazemetostat Studies Temporarily on Hold; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc, which manages about $270.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 918,733 shares to 949,233 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $3.75 million activity.

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Epizyme Appoints Dr. Shefali Agarwal as Chief Medical Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Epizyme (EPZM) Down 18% Since Its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boehringer Ingelheim teams up with Epizyme in cancer – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “You Should Not Miss Epizyme In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $-0.50 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Epizyme had 41 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Roth Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 23 by SunTrust. The company was downgraded on Thursday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 5. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, May 10 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2600 target in Wednesday, June 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by H.C. Wainwright. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of EPZM in report on Wednesday, March 14 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Tuesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold EPZM shares while 24 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 56.53 million shares or 1.32% less from 57.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 23,009 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 32,261 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability invested in 131,753 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 17,128 shares. Woodstock reported 37,079 shares. Proshare Limited Company stated it has 34,743 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 10,920 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 0.03% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 669,300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 4,800 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 525,694 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 78,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nea Management Co Lc owns 6.46 million shares. New York-based American Int Gru has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Gp One Trading LP holds 0% or 1,105 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IWV, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: The Market Is Right, This Time – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Resilient Microsoft Stock Remains a Long-Term Winner – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft confirms Edge revamp, coming to Mac – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: SGMA, PVTL, BILI, NTES, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained it with “Sell” rating and $49.0 target in Monday, September 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by JP Morgan. The rating was initiated by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, May 16 with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $106 target in Thursday, February 1 report. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich on Wednesday, July 20 with “Hold”. On Friday, October 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Nomura. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 20 by FBN Securities.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $410.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,600 shares to 46,389 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Hood Amy also sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. 4,000 shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C, worth $422,000. On Wednesday, October 31 BROD FRANK H sold $2.15M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 20,000 shares. 36,500 Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares with value of $4.06 million were sold by Hogan Kathleen T.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,620 are held by Cranbrook Wealth Llc. Df Dent reported 106,532 shares. 1.45M were reported by Palestra Ltd Liability Corporation. Ssi Investment Management reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Saratoga Research Inv Mngmt stated it has 800,281 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca accumulated 11,421 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ardsley Advisory has invested 3.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howe And Rusling Inc reported 142,784 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt holds 0.68% or 42,046 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 77,819 shares or 2.99% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14.78M shares. Stadion Money Management Limited Liability reported 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Altfest L J & Inc has 50,754 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Ipswich Investment Com reported 3.8% stake.