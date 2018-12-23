FormulA (FML) moved down $-0.000326164800000001 on December 22-23

It was bad day for FormulA (FML), as it declined by $-0.000326164800000001 or -4.68%, touching $0.0066456078. Top Cryptocoin Experts believe that FormulA (FML) is looking for the $0.00731016858 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.0186867823973168. The highest price was $0.0072571668 and lowest of $0.0066048372 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0069717726. It last traded at IDAX exchange.

For a month, FormulA (FML) tokens went down -36.22% from $0.01042 for coin. For 100 days FML is down -75.19% from $0.02679. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. FormulA (FML) has 2.10 billion coins mined with the market cap $13.96M. It has 2.10B coins in circulation. It was founded on 28/06/2018. The Crypto FML has proof type and operates under algorithm.

FormulA is a blockchain-based platform developed to build a trustful Internet of Asset (IoA) ecosystem allowing users to exchange real value assets and digitalise assets. Through Formula’s platform, multiple features are allowed such as exchange, pledge, rent, lend and auction digitalised assets.

FML is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token mainly used as a medium of exchange among participants and rewards in FormulA network.