Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased Energy Transfer Equity Lp (ETE) stake by 36.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 361,612 shares as Energy Transfer Equity Lp (ETE)’s stock 0.00%. The Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc holds 630,576 shares with $10.99M value, down from 992,188 last quarter. Energy Transfer Equity Lp now has $ valuation. The stock 1.52% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ETE News: 10/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER CEO KELCY WARREN COMMENTS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER PARTNERS LP ETP.N – QTRLY REVENUES $8,280 MLN VS $6,895 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER EQUITY 1Q EPS 31C; 12/04/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners Announces Binding Open Season for a Diesel Fuel Pipeline to West Texas; 02/04/2018 – Energy Transfer Says `Cyber Attack’ Shut Pipeline Data System; 18/04/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing of Series C Preferred Unit Offering; 04/05/2018 – Pennsylvania regulators cite ETP Mariner East pipe for more drilling violations; 02/04/2018 – Sunoco LP Completes Its Conversion of West Texas Retail Sites to Commission Agent Model; 15/03/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER REPORTS A NEW GULF COAST ETHANE EXPORT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – ENERGY TRANSFER SAYS CYBER ATTACK ON LATITUDE TECHNOLOGY SYSTEM

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stake by 52.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 19,360 shares as Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s stock declined 4.48%. The Redmond Asset Management Llc holds 17,190 shares with $886,000 value, down from 36,550 last quarter. Oracle Corporation now has $157.91B valuation. The stock decreased 4.84% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 58.77M shares traded or 181.45% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings.

Among 9 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Oracle had 11 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, September 18. As per Tuesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, October 3. As per Tuesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Tuesday, September 18 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 28. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, September 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, June 29. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, September 7.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $17.14 million activity. WARREN KELCY L also bought $14.93M worth of Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. En (NYSE:ETE) on Monday, November 19. 100,000 shares valued at $1.77 million were bought by Brannon Richard D on Monday, September 10.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased 8X8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) stake by 69,561 shares to 912,761 valued at $19.40 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Avangrid Inc Common stake by 7,200 shares and now owns 11,400 shares. Valero Energy Partners Lp Limited Partners (NYSE:VLP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.39, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold ETE shares while 68 reduced holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Energy Transfer Equity had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 3.