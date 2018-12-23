Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased Quanta Services Inc (PWR) stake by 14.23% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc acquired 106,775 shares as Quanta Services Inc (PWR)’s stock declined 10.73%. The Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc holds 856,878 shares with $28.60 million value, up from 750,103 last quarter. Quanta Services Inc now has $4.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.25. About 2.69 million shares traded or 82.92% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 20.13% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS MARCH SALES DOWN 2.65 PCT Y/Y; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat

Fastenal Co (FAST) investors sentiment is 1.04 in 2018 Q3. It’s the same as in 2018Q2. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 262 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 252 reduced and sold their positions in Fastenal Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 233.70 million shares, down from 237.15 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Fastenal Co in top ten stock positions increased from 10 to 16 for an increase of 6. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 221 Increased: 181 New Position: 81.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) stake by 91,933 shares to 120,785 valued at $17.55M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) stake by 47,917 shares and now owns 334,653 shares. Enersys (NYSE:ENS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Quanta Services had 3 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 2. As per Monday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Citigroup maintained Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) rating on Friday, November 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $50 target.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 4.62 million shares traded or 34.27% up from the average. Fastenal Company (FAST) has risen 1.45% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.45 per share. FAST’s profit will be $172.23M for 21.01 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 26.37% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company for 666,000 shares. Route One Investment Company L.P. owns 7.85 million shares or 14.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca has 9.63% invested in the company for 2.00 million shares. The Germany-based Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 8.06% in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 4.56 million shares.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.48 billion. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. It has a 19.7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures.