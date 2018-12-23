Among 5 analysts covering Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Archer-Daniels Midland had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Thursday, November 8. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 1. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $50 target in Friday, August 3 report. See Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) latest ratings:

08/11/2018 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33 New Target: $50 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $45 New Target: $50 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $53 New Target: $57 Maintain

09/07/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

Forte Capital Llc increased Cerner Corp (CERN) stake by 7.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Forte Capital Llc acquired 4,785 shares as Cerner Corp (CERN)’s stock declined 13.89%. The Forte Capital Llc holds 71,953 shares with $4.63 million value, up from 67,168 last quarter. Cerner Corp now has $16.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.63M shares traded or 169.91% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has declined 22.16% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $78.60 million activity. ILLIG CLIFFORD W sold 435,000 shares worth $25.21M. BURKE ZANE M had sold 151,818 shares worth $9.93M. Another trade for 67,574 shares valued at $4.37 million was made by WILSON JULIE M on Thursday, August 16.

Among 9 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Cerner had 11 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, December 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 3 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 3 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “Underperform” on Tuesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Friday, October 26. The company was maintained on Monday, August 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, October 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann given on Monday, October 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 35 investors sold CERN shares while 208 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 245.84 million shares or 1.33% more from 242.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.37% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Axa reported 581,366 shares stake. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.02% or 1,491 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cypress Limited (Wy) reported 100 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Amica Mutual reported 10,451 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 30,894 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 3,492 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 783,453 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 108,062 were accumulated by Westpac. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 0.03% or 9,566 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 0.09% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 371,976 shares. 919,125 are held by Nuance Invs Ltd Co. West Coast Fincl Ltd accumulated 143,746 shares or 2.14% of the stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. The company has market cap of $22.87 billion. The Company’s Agricultural Services segment offers agricultural commodities, including oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley. It has a 10.13 P/E ratio. This segment also provides structured trade finance; and processes wheat into wheat flour.

The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 8.21M shares traded or 123.43% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has risen 7.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 27/04/2018 – BULGARIAN AGRICULTURE MINISTRY COMMENTS ON ADM ON WEBSITE; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 17/04/2018 – As trade spat grows, China hits U.S. sorghum imports with hefty deposit; 19/03/2018 – ADM Realigns Business Segments to Further Accelerate Growth; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS U.S. CRUSHING CAPACITY RAN ABOVE 95% IN 1Q; 12/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Girls, Inc; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Big Ag turns to peas to meet soaring global protein demand; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS

Since June 22, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $5.24 million activity. 2,153 shares valued at $109,803 were sold by Taets Joseph D. on Monday, August 27. 1,294 shares were sold by Stott John P, worth $60,857. Another trade for 2,100 shares valued at $99,429 was made by Young Ray G on Wednesday, November 7. 100,151 shares were sold by D AMBROSE MICHAEL, worth $4.84M.