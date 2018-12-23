American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet (FTNT) by 2.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 26,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $94.50M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.77% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 4.14M shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 80.35% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 72.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 13,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,591 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.06M, up from 18,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 101.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO SPEAKING A MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 279,777 shares to 425,203 shares, valued at $19.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 692,273 shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), AT&T (NYSE:T), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) And More – Benzinga” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Just Relax – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “It’s Game Time: Can AT&T Rise To The Challenge? – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Don’t More Pot Stocks List on the NYSE or Nasdaq? – Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.19 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $52.81 million for 53.10 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 299,825 shares to 301,815 shares, valued at $26.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graham (NYSE:GHM) by 31,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Orasure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR).

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Symantec Collaborates With Aon to Address Hacking Concerns – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Symantec & Fortinet Expand Alliance for Stronger Security – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet FortiMail Receives Top AAA Rating in SE Labs Email Security Test – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet Recognized by Glassdoor as one of the Best Places to Work in Canada – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Leaders Symantec and Fortinet Partner to Deliver the Most Robust and Comprehensive Cloud Security Service – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.